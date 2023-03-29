Rosé, Loren Allred, Jackie Cox & More to Join TITANIQUE's ALL ABOARD! Benefit

Tye Blue and Fiercely You Entertainment will present the one-night-only concert All Aboard!, a queer extravaganza benefitting ACLU's Drag Defense Fund, on Monday, April 24 at 7pm. The event will take place live on the set of Titanique, at The Daryl Roth Theater, 101 E. 15th Street. Tickets are now on sale at ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $75.00.

The flashy lineup includes the evening's hostess Rosé (star of Titanique & "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 13), with performances & special appearances by Loren Allred (The Greatest Showman, "Britain's Got Talent"), Alexis Michelle ("RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 9), Jackie Cox ("RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 12), Olivia Lux ("RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 13), Marcia Marcia Marcia ("RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15), Lagoona Bloo ("The Voice", "America's Got Talent"), Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop), Ryann Redmond (Bring it On, Frozen), powerhouse NYC drag vocalists Pixie Aventura, Castrata, Kiki Ball-Change, the cast of Titanique, and beloved NYC drag queen and political activist Marti Cummings.

"With over 400 pieces of anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation introduced in state legislatures across the country in 2023 alone, it is clearly a time for the queer community and our allies to stand up and fight back. Queer culture, identity, and representation have been a throughline of my entire career, which makes this evening that much more important to me. I look forward to blending my Drag Race family with my Titanique family for a uniquely star-studded evening to help the ACLU fight the good fight," says Blue. "We are all grateful to our producer Eva Price and theatre owner Daryl Roth for enthusiastically supporting this endeavor. Expect a night of joy, inspiration, and utter fabulosity."

"It has been extremely distressing to see the political attacks recently, not just on the LGBTQ community, but also specifically on the art of drag." says Jackie Huba, Founder and President of Fiercely You Entertainment, and Founder and President of the Board of Drag Out The Vote. "This beautiful art form of drag is at the center of everything I do and I'm so pleased to partner with Tye on this important event on behalf of both of my organizations. Our NYC drag talent talent from Fiercely You are preparing to put on an amazing show and our team from Drag Out The Vote will be on hand to help attendees check their voter registration status and make sure they have a plan to sashay to the polls!"

The nonprofit organization Drag Out the Vote will be on-site getting audience members registered to vote. Tickets start at $75 and are on sale now at Telecharge.com.

FIERCELY YOU ENTERTAINMENT

is a full-service talent management firm providing expertise and guidance for artists in achieving their creative visions. Our roster of talented entertainers and drag artists have appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race", "The Voice", "America's Got Talent", "So You Think You Can Dance", and "The Daily Show", to name a few.

DRAG OUT THE VOTE

is a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that works with drag performers to promote participation in democracy. We educate and register voters at drag events online and offline, by organizing local and national voter activations.

DARYL ROTH THEATRE

(Venue). This landmark Off-Broadway theatre was opened in 1996 and comprises two exceptional venues. The unique main theatre space has hosted De La Guarda and Fuerza Bruta, which played an exceptional combined 14 years; In & Of Itself (now on Hulu), Hannah Gadsby's Douglas, Gloria: A Life, and Cyrano (with Peter Dinklage). Most recently the theatre was one of the first performing arts venues to reopen its doors with the esteemed production of Blindness by Nobel Prize-winner José Saramago. The intimate DR2 has been home to critically-acclaimed shows such as Accidentally Brave and Thom Pain (based on nothing), as well as our DR2 Kids programming that introduces the youngest patrons to the theatre, including Dear Edwina and The Very Hungry Caterpillar. http://www.darylroththeatre.com/