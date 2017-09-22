Richard Sherman, Bret Shuford, Megan McGinnis and More Set for OCSA's Master Artist Series

Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) students have the unique opportunity to study with esteemed industry leaders, guest artists and teachers as part of the school's second-annual Master Artist Series.

Launched during last season's milestone 30th-anniversary, the innovative series brings to campus high-caliber arts professionals, who work alongside OCSA faculty to create exceptional learning experiences for students.

This season's Master Artist Series officially kicked off with Broadway and television actress and OCSA alumna, Krysta Rodriguez ("The Addams Family," "In The Heights," NBC's "Smash"), who rehearsed with and performed alongside 12 talented musical theater students at the school's Season Premiere. The series continues with visiting professionals from the worlds of acting, cooking, instrumental and vocal music, musical theater and writing with more to be announced.

Students from the culinary and hospitality conservatory are treated to a demonstration by Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli, winner of "Iron Chef" and judge on "Chopped." Creative writing students receive a guest lecture from Alice Sebold, best-selling author of "The Lovely Bones." Music students receive master classes from classical luminaries including violinist Midori, mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade and classical pianist Garrick Ohlsson, as well as the Grammy Award-winning Kronos Quartet and platinum-selling jazz saxophonist Dave Koz.

Disney legend, Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Richard Sherman hosts an intimate performance for musical theater and integrated arts students. Sherman sings from the piano and tells stories from his days working with Walt Disney. He is joined by Tony Award-nominated Broadway star and OCSA alumna Susan Egan ("Beauty and the Beast"), Broadway actor Bret Shuford ("The Little Mermaid," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang") and music producer Bruce Kimmel. Ovation Award-winner Megan McGinnis ("Les Misérables") directs students in a fully staged production for this season's Performing with the Pros. Musical theater students also receive a visit from Tony Award-winner Megan Hilty ("Wicked," NBC's "Smash").

Instrumental music, film and television, and creative writing students come together for a cross-conservatory collaboration and panel discussion with Academy Award-nominated conductor and composer David Newman and writer Jon Burlingame. Newman has worked on nearly 100 feature films, and Burlingame is one of the nation's leading writers on the subject of music for film and television.

The Master Artist Series is generously sponsored by Maureen and Mike Mekjian, the McBeth Foundation and the Samueli Foundation. OCSA is also grateful for the artistic partnership of the Irvine Barclay Theatre, Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County and The Music Center.

The nationally recognized Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) provides a creative, challenging and nurturing environment that offers bright and talented students unparalleled preparation for higher education and a profession in the arts. Established in 1987, the school currently serves nearly 2,200 gifted students in grades seven through 12. In addition to a rigorous academic program, OCSA offers students the opportunity to focus on one of the 14 arts conservatories offered, including acting, classical & contemporary dance, classical voice, commercial dance, creative writing, culinary arts & hospitality, digital media, film & television, instrumental music, integrated arts, international dance, musical theater, production & design and visual arts.

OCSA has been named as one of California's Gold Ribbon Schools for 2017 and is an Arts Schools Network 2017-2019 Exemplary School. OCSA is consistently named one of America's Best High Schools by U.S. News & World Report, recognized in Newsweek Magazine's annual list of America's Best 2,000 Public High Schools in the Nation, and ranked as one of the Best Charter High Schools in California by Niche.

OCSA is the only specialized arts program of its kind in the region to offer tuition-free academic and arts instruction to students from Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. The non-profit public charter school relies solely on private donations, totaling $8.5 million annually, to fund the pre-professional arts training programs. For additional information, visit www.ocsarts.net.

Related Articles