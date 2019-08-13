Rialto Chatter: Is The New Play THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN Headed For Broadway?

A world premiere play premiering next month at Syracuse Stage could be headed to Broadway.

The new play, "Thoughts of a Colored Man" by playwright Keenan Scott II will have its world premiere next month at Syracuse Stage under the direction of Steve H. Broadnax III.

From there, it is set for an an engagement at Baltimore Center Stage, before moving on to New York, where it is aiming for a Broadway bow.

Broadway producers Brian Moreland and Ron Simons are attached.

Set over a single day, this richly theatrical mosaic goes beyond the rhythms of the basketball court and the boisterousness of the barbershop. It sheds brilliant light into the hearts and minds of a community of men searching for their most triumphant selves. And what they reveal are the deeply human hopes, dreams, fears and sensitivities of all men, all people.

"Thoughts of a Colored Man" blends language, music and dance into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud and thriving in the 21st century.

The world premiere will open the season and runs Sept. 4 - 22, 2019 at Syracuse Stage.





