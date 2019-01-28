Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of CATS on Tour?

The new National Tour of CATS, based off the last Broadway revival, has hit the road and had it's official opening in Providence, RI!

The Jellicle Cats include Phillip Deceus as "Alonzo," McGee Maddox as "Bill Bailey/Rum Tum Tugger," Lexie Plath as "Bombalurina," Mariah Reives as "Cassandra," PJ DiGaetano as "Coricopat," Liz Schmitz as "Demeter," Keri René Fuller as "Grizabella," Kaitlyn Davidson as "Jellylorum," Emily Jeanne Phillips as "Jennyanydots," Tion Gaston as "Mistoffelees," Tony D'Alelio as "Mungojerrie," Dan Hoy as "Munkustrap," Timothy Gulan as "Peter/Bustopher Jones/Asparagus," Tyler John Logan as "Plato/Macavity," Anthony Michael Zas as "Pouncival," Rose Iannaccone as "Rumpelteazer," Ahren Victory as "Sillabub," Ethan Saviet as "Skimbleshanks," Halli Toland as "Tantomile," Devin Neilson as "Tumblebrutus," Brandon Michael Nase as "Victor/Old Deuteronomy," Caitlin Bond as "Victoria," along with Zachary S. Berger, Nicholas Burrage, Erin Chupinsky, Maria Failla, Justin W. Geiss, Laura Katherine Kaufman, Charlotte O'Dowd, Adam Richardson, Tricia Tanguy, and Andy Zimmermann.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages and is soon to be on tour across North America! Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experience Cats for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!

The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. Cats was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization.

CATS returned to Broadway in 2016 in a stunning revival at the Neil Simon Theatre. Preview performances began Thursday, July 14, 2016, and officially opened on Sunday, July 31, 2016. Cats played its final performance on Saturday, December 30, 2017 after 16 previews and 593 regular performances.

The creative team for the new production of Cats includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Mick Potter (Sound Design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn.

Since its world premiere, Cats has been presented in over 30 countries, has been translated into 15 languages, and has been seen by more than 73 million people worldwide. Originally directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography and associate direction by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Abe Jacob, Cats opened in the West End in 1981. The musical debuted on Broadway in 1982 where it won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Both the original London and Broadway cast recordings won Grammy Awards for Best Cast Album. Cats hit song "Memory" has been recorded by over 150 artists from Barbra Streisand and Johnny Mathis to Liberace and Barry Manilow. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history. This marks the first tour of the first-ever Broadway revival of the iconic musical.

The first-ever, live-action film adaptation of Cats, produced by Universal Pictures and Working Title, will open on Dec. 20, 2019.

The first national tour of the revival of Cats is licensed by The Really Useful Group and produced by The Shubert Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Really Useful Group and Cameron Mackintosh

For more information, please visit CatsTheMusical.com

Let's see what the critics had to say! Check back soon for more reviews!

Susan McDonald, Providence Journal: Make no mistake, the music of "Cats," created by a complete orchestra, is still dazzling. Keri Rene Fuller offers an absolutely chilling performance of "Memory" and other numbers like "The Old Gumbie Cat" and "The Moments of Happiness" layer on the joy. The music tells each cat's story in such a way that they become almost human, and watching them move and interact makes the audience forget they are not. It's so hard for revivals to top the original. Comparisons can be harsh and expectations are often high. But this newest rendition of "Cats" is a rebirth itself. The show holds fresh appeal and a polished look that will appeal to all ages.

Erica Cataldi-Roberts, BroadwayWorld: The classic junkyard set features plenty of places for the cast to enter and exit from, to lounge about on or traverse. Lights are still strung up from the stage throughout the theatre, and lighting effects are used to great purpose in several of the songs, most notably "Magical Mister Mistoffelees." If you happen to be seated in the front rows of the orchestra section, be prepared for the actors to be alongside you on more than one occasion, and not just during the Overture of the show. The score is played live by a small orchestra conducted by Eric Kang.

