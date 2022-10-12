Review Roundup: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Launches National Tour; Read the Reviews!

The National Tour of Tina - the Tina Turner Musical launched in Washington, D.C. Read all of the reviews here!

The cast is led by Naomi Rodgers (Frozen) and Zurin Villanueva (The Lion King, Mean Girls, Shuffle Along, The Book of Mormon) who will evenly share the role of Tina Turner, each playing four (of eight) performances a week. Also starring are Garrett Turner as Ike Turner, Roz White as Zelma Bullock, Ann Nesby as Gran Georgeanna and Lael Van Keuren as Rhonda.

The ensemble includes Daelyanna Kelly Benson, Antonio Beverly, Taylor A. Blackman, Aliyah Caldwell, Lillian Charles, Max Falls, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Reyna Guerra, Gordia Hayes, Andre Hinds, Takia Hopson, Ayvah Johnson, Geoffrey Kidwell, Parris Mone't Lewis, Nia Nelson-Williams, Gracie Phillips, Nicole Powell, Terance Reddick, Shari Washington Rhone, Kris Roberts, Jacob Roberts-Miller, Aniya Simone, Chris Stevens, Jeff Sullivan and Carlton Terrence Taylor.

National Theatre - Washington, D.C.

Ken Kemp, BroadwayWorld: To say that Rodgers lights up the stage would do her a disservice - she lights the stage on fire and keeps that fire burning throughout the show. Rodgers portrays Turner from her late teens until she takes the stage in front of 180,000 fans in Rio de Janeiro, capping one of the greatest comebacks in musical history. It's an extraordinarily demanding role to play - Rodgers is on stage for almost the entire show - and she has both the vocal talent (and dancing chops and stage presence) to cover Turner's musical catalog, and the acting skill to handle the broad range of emotions that make up Turner's life off stage. (Presumably because of the physical demand this show puts on the lead, the program also lists Zurin Villanueva in the title role, in addition to two understudies. Audience members should be prepared to see either actor in a given performance.)

Andre Hereford, Metro Weekly: Rodgers doesn't look or sound like Tina, and only in those instances that she clearly aims for the singer's singular diction does she sing like Tina, but she still sings the roof off the theater, while selling Van Laast's non-stop choreography, as well as the touching comeback story.