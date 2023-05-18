Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Des Moines Performing Arts

Some artists are remembered for being one-hit wonders, while others are known for producing hit after hit. In either case, we are left with the legacy of their music. When you think of Tina Turner, you think of all the hit songs she is known for. The legacy her music still has can be seen on stage at Des Moines Performing Arts as they opened "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" as part of their current Broadway Series.

"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" plays off her music's legacy. The show starts as though you are backstage at one of Tina's concerts, but before she goes onstage for the concert, we are shown her story from childhood to the artist people know her as today. The show doesn't hide the hardships she faced. The first act deals with the cycle of abuse she dealt with and ends with the moment she walks away from it. The second act tells her then rise to become the artist we love today.

Part of what made the performance fun was hearing the reactions at different times from the audience. Some of those came in moments where they hollered back at the stage when the actress playing Tina would start or finish one of Tina's iconic numbers. My favorite reaction came from a lady in the audience who, at the start of "SimplyThe Best," was up on her feet with a fist in the air. You could tell from her reaction what the song meant to her. The entire audience was on its feet as soon as the show ended.

Another thing that made this show "Simply the Best" was seeing part of the team that brought the show to the stage happened to be the same director, choreographer, and set designer of "Mamma Mia." While both show take an artist's or group's music, that is the only thing they have in common. They used a couple of projection walls and a few pieces brought onto the stage for "Tina." While Act 1 dragged a little for my taste, Act 2 picked up and was faster-paced, leading to a performance of her most iconic songs after the bows.

What makes this show for me is the fantastic cast that are touring with the show. The energy they brought had me consistently looking forward to the next number, especially when the faster songs came up. One of the performances that initially pulled me in came from one of the show's youngest cast members. Ayvah Johnson played Young Anna Mae and sang her heart out during "Nutbush City Limit." I was thrilled to see her share the stage with Tina during the show's curtain call medley.

Going into the show, I knew two actresses played Tina Turner in the tour. After seeing the show, I can see why, as the role is vocally and physically demanding. For the performance I attended, the role of Tina was played by Zurin Villanueva. She captured the essence of Tina Turner, from her voice to the mannerisms of the moment in her songs. What made her performance amazing for me was that while she did all of this, it never felt as though she was giving an impersonation of Tina Turner. She became Tina Turner.

This production will have you cheering "Tina" from the moment the show starts and continue chanting it long after the show's Des Moines stop is over. The production team and cast combined make for an evening that's "Simply the Best." "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" continues at Des Moines Performing Arts through May 21. To find out more or to purchase tickets, please click on the link below.