Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Orpheum

Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Orpheum

This production runs now through March 12th

Mar. 02, 2023  

Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Orpheum

There is only one.

Her voice is undeniable. Her fire is unstoppable. Her triumph is unlike any other.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global queen of rock 'n' roll. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Orpheum

I saw the opening night performance which had understudys, standbys, and swings in and they all did a fantastic job. Here is the cast from opening night in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre on 3.1.2023.

Tina..........................................................................Parris Lewis

Ike.............................................................................Garrett Turner

Gran Georgeanna.....................................................Nicole Powell

Zelma........................................................................Roz White

Rhonda.....................................................................Gracie Phillips

Phil Spector, Terry Britten, 1st Police Officer...........Geoffrey Kidwell

Club Announcer........................................................Kristopher Stanley Ward

Raymond...................................................................Gerard M. Williams

Ikette #1...................................................................Aliyah Caldwell

Ikette #2...................................................................Karen Burthwright

Ikette #3...................................................................Shari Washington Rhone

Ikette #4...................................................................Nia Nelson-Williams

Roger Davies............................................................Zachary Freier-Harrison

Craig.........................................................................Andre Hinds

Alline........................................................................Nia Nelson-Williams

Richard Bullock.........................................................Kristopher Stanley Ward

Erwin Bach................................................................Jeff Sullivan

Carpenter, TV Host, 2nd Police Officer, Martyn........Chris Stevens

Ronnie.......................................................................Antonio Beverly

Young Alline, Young Craig.........................................Lillian Charles

Young Anna-Mae......................................................Ayvah Johnson

Ensemble...................................................................Antonio Beverly, Karen Burthwright, Aliyah Caldwell, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Gordia Hayes, Andre Hinds, Geoffrey Kidwell, Gerard M. Williams, Nia Nelson-Williams, Jacob Roberts-Miller, Kristopher Stanley Ward, Chris Stevens, Jeff Sullivan, Shari Washington Rhone

Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Orpheum

Tina was a hit! This show starts from Tina's early life as Anna Mae Bullock and her struggles with her family. Her parents had a troubled relationship as well as her relationship with her mom. To later on with her managers, Ike Turner, and her sons.

The sets and costumes were vibrant and made you feel like you were back at a concert in the early 70's and 80's. The audience really enjoyed seeing Paris Lewis (Tina) sing her hits and wearing the outfits, the hair, and the dance moves just as Tina did.

Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Orpheum

I would highly recommend seeing Tina! The show is a blast and will have you singing and dancing a lot to Tina's hit!

All photos by Matthew Murphy of Murphey Made

Recommended for ages 14 and up.

Run time: 2 hours and 40 minutes, including one intermission.

The production includes loud music, strobe lighting, haze, gun shots, scenes depicting domestic violence and strong language. Please note that Tina Turner does not appear in this production.




Get Minneapolis / St. Paul News

Peter Brosius Will Step Down From Childrens Theatre Company Photo
Peter Brosius Will Step Down From Children's Theatre Company
Children’s Theatre Company(CTC) has announced that Peter Brosius, Artistic Director has decided to depart CTC on June 30, 2024, at the end of the 2023-24 Season. His artistic vision has transformed the theatre into the nation’s leading theatre that serves a multi-generational audience.
Review: BORN WITH TEETH at Guthrie Theater Photo
Review: BORN WITH TEETH at Guthrie Theater
What did our critic think of BORN WITH TEETH at Guthrie Theater?
BILLY PORTER: BLACK MONA LISA TOUR VOLUME 1 Comes To State Theater, May 23 Photo
BILLY PORTER: BLACK MONA LISA TOUR VOLUME 1 Comes To State Theater, May 23
Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that Grammy, Emmy, and twice Tony Award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright Billy Porter will bring his BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1 to Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Local Shows
Disney's The Little Mermaid
Rochester Civic Theatre (5/12-5/27)
Junie B. Jones Jr.
Mankato Playhouse (3/17-3/19)
Lerner And Loewe's Brigadoon
Faith Presbyterian Church (6/13-6/18)
Into The Woods
Gichi-ziibi Center For The Arts (4/28-4/30)
Mamma Mia!
Centennial High School Pac (4/26-4/30)
Assassins
Davori Productions (4/28-5/14)
Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr
Hayfield High (4/21-4/22)
Once On This Island Jr
Stages Theatre Company (3/03-3/26)
Disney's Frozen Jr
Lake Middle School (4/20-4/22)
The Addams Family Quarantined - A Dramatic Concert
Eden Prairie Players (6/16-6/25)
Little Shop Of Horrors (broadway Version)
Wayzata High School (7/20-7/23)
Into The Woods
Wurtele Thrust Stage (6/17-8/20)
Kinky Boots
Hill Theatre, Rctc (9/01-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Galactic Wonders: A Space Adventure
Stages Theatre Company (8/02-8/20)
Curtains
Stillwater High School (4/27-4/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


Interview: ROBBIE COUCH author of If I See You Again Tomorrow, Blaine For The Win, and The Sky BluesInterview: ROBBIE COUCH author of If I See You Again Tomorrow, Blaine For The Win, and The Sky Blues
March 13, 2023

Robbie Couch writes contemporary and speculative young-adult fiction. He is the author of If I See You Again Tomorrow, Blaine for the Win, and The Sky Blues. Robbie is originally from small town Michigan and lives in Los Angeles.
Review: THE SONG POET at Minnesota OperaReview: THE SONG POET at Minnesota Opera
March 10, 2023

What did our critic think of THE SONG POET at Minnesota Opera? The first Hmong story adapted for the operatic stage, St. Paul writer Kao Kalia Yang's memoir The Song Poet comes to life in this world premiere. It tells the story of Yang's family and her song poet father as war drives them from the mountains of Laos into a Thai refugee camp and ultimately on to the challenging world of life as a refugee. With his poetry, Kalia's father inspires hope in his family, polishing their reality so that they might shine.
Interview: Kao Kalia Yang, Jocelyn Hagen, Rick Shiomi,Tiffany Chang of THE SONG POET at Minnesota OperaInterview: Kao Kalia Yang, Jocelyn Hagen, Rick Shiomi,Tiffany Chang of THE SONG POET at Minnesota Opera
March 9, 2023

The first Hmong story adapted for the operatic stage, St. Paul writer Kao Kalia Yang's memoir The Song Poet comes to life in this world premiere. It tells the story of Yang's family and her song poet father as war drives them from the mountains of Laos into a Thai refugee camp and ultimately on to the challenging world of life as a refugee. With his poetry, Kalia's father inspires hope in his family, polishing their reality so that they might shine.
Interview: of SHE KILLS THE MONSTERS at Black Dirt TheaterInterview: of SHE KILLS THE MONSTERS at Black Dirt Theater
March 9, 2023

She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister's refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
Interview: Latrice Royale of LATRICE - LIFE GOES ON TOUR at The Lyric At The SkywayInterview: Latrice Royale of LATRICE - LIFE GOES ON TOUR at The Lyric At The Skyway
March 6, 2023

Latrice Royale who was on Rupauls Drag Race season four and the first and the fourth season of Rupauls Drag Race All-Stars where she was crowned Miss Congienality.
share