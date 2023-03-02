Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Orpheum

There is only one.

Her voice is undeniable. Her fire is unstoppable. Her triumph is unlike any other.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global queen of rock 'n' roll. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

I saw the opening night performance which had understudys, standbys, and swings in and they all did a fantastic job. Here is the cast from opening night in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre on 3.1.2023.

Tina..........................................................................Parris Lewis

Ike.............................................................................Garrett Turner

Gran Georgeanna.....................................................Nicole Powell

Zelma........................................................................Roz White

Rhonda.....................................................................Gracie Phillips

Phil Spector, Terry Britten, 1st Police Officer...........Geoffrey Kidwell

Club Announcer........................................................Kristopher Stanley Ward

Raymond...................................................................Gerard M. Williams

Ikette #1...................................................................Aliyah Caldwell

Ikette #2...................................................................Karen Burthwright

Ikette #3...................................................................Shari Washington Rhone

Ikette #4...................................................................Nia Nelson-Williams

Roger Davies............................................................Zachary Freier-Harrison

Craig.........................................................................Andre Hinds

Alline........................................................................Nia Nelson-Williams

Richard Bullock.........................................................Kristopher Stanley Ward

Erwin Bach................................................................Jeff Sullivan

Carpenter, TV Host, 2nd Police Officer, Martyn........Chris Stevens

Ronnie.......................................................................Antonio Beverly

Young Alline, Young Craig.........................................Lillian Charles

Young Anna-Mae......................................................Ayvah Johnson

Ensemble...................................................................Antonio Beverly, Karen Burthwright, Aliyah Caldwell, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Gordia Hayes, Andre Hinds, Geoffrey Kidwell, Gerard M. Williams, Nia Nelson-Williams, Jacob Roberts-Miller, Kristopher Stanley Ward, Chris Stevens, Jeff Sullivan, Shari Washington Rhone