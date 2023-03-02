Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Orpheum
This production runs now through March 12th
There is only one.
Her voice is undeniable. Her fire is unstoppable. Her triumph is unlike any other.
This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global queen of rock 'n' roll. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.
One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.
I saw the opening night performance which had understudys, standbys, and swings in and they all did a fantastic job. Here is the cast from opening night in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre on 3.1.2023.
Tina..........................................................................Parris Lewis
Ike.............................................................................Garrett Turner
Gran Georgeanna.....................................................Nicole Powell
Zelma........................................................................Roz White
Rhonda.....................................................................Gracie Phillips
Phil Spector, Terry Britten, 1st Police Officer...........Geoffrey Kidwell
Club Announcer........................................................Kristopher Stanley Ward
Raymond...................................................................Gerard M. Williams
Ikette #1...................................................................Aliyah Caldwell
Ikette #2...................................................................Karen Burthwright
Ikette #3...................................................................Shari Washington Rhone
Ikette #4...................................................................Nia Nelson-Williams
Roger Davies............................................................Zachary Freier-Harrison
Craig.........................................................................Andre Hinds
Alline........................................................................Nia Nelson-Williams
Richard Bullock.........................................................Kristopher Stanley Ward
Erwin Bach................................................................Jeff Sullivan
Carpenter, TV Host, 2nd Police Officer, Martyn........Chris Stevens
Ronnie.......................................................................Antonio Beverly
Young Alline, Young Craig.........................................Lillian Charles
Young Anna-Mae......................................................Ayvah Johnson
Ensemble...................................................................Antonio Beverly, Karen Burthwright, Aliyah Caldwell, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Gordia Hayes, Andre Hinds, Geoffrey Kidwell, Gerard M. Williams, Nia Nelson-Williams, Jacob Roberts-Miller, Kristopher Stanley Ward, Chris Stevens, Jeff Sullivan, Shari Washington Rhone
Tina was a hit! This show starts from Tina's early life as Anna Mae Bullock and her struggles with her family. Her parents had a troubled relationship as well as her relationship with her mom. To later on with her managers, Ike Turner, and her sons.
The sets and costumes were vibrant and made you feel like you were back at a concert in the early 70's and 80's. The audience really enjoyed seeing Paris Lewis (Tina) sing her hits and wearing the outfits, the hair, and the dance moves just as Tina did.
I would highly recommend seeing Tina! The show is a blast and will have you singing and dancing a lot to Tina's hit!
All photos by Matthew Murphy of Murphey Made
Recommended for ages 14 and up.
Run time: 2 hours and 40 minutes, including one intermission.
The production includes loud music, strobe lighting, haze, gun shots, scenes depicting domestic violence and strong language. Please note that Tina Turner does not appear in this production.