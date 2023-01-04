Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Click Here for More on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center

Was my first show of 2023 'Simply the Best'?

Jan. 04, 2023  
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical follows the life and career of legendary recording artist Tina Turner. The story begins with her upbringing in Nutbush, Tennessee, continues with her tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner, and ends with her transformation into the global queen of rock 'n' roll. In case anyone's wondering, this is a different dramatization from the 1993 Academy Award nominated biographical film, What's Love Got to Do With It.

This show had its world premiere at the Aldwych Theatre in London's West End on April 17th, 2018. It went on to receive 3 Laurence Olivier Award nominations (including Best New Musical) and is currently still running there. Tina later opened on November 7th, 2019 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway. While its run was put on pause when all of Broadway shutdown on March 12th, 2020 due to COVID-19, it later resumed performances on October 8th the following year. The production closed on August 14th, 2022 after 482 performances. Now, the national tour is playing at the Durham Performing Arts Center through January 8th.

When it comes to biographical depictions of famous musicians, they tend to have a lot of similar tropes audiences recognize. Personally, it doesn't matter that much to me if I've seen familiar territory from other stories before in a new one. What's most important to me is the execution of it. I will say that the book by Frank Ketelaar, Kees Prins, & Katori Hall doesn't appear to have much of a conflict in the plot. The storytelling pretty much goes through some of the major bullet points of Tina Turner's career instead of going more in depth on certain aspects of them.

What really keeps this show afloat from beginning to end is the whole cast. Zurin Villanueva (who went on at the performance I attended) shares the title role with Naomi Rodgers. She delivers quite a powerhouse performance overall. Not only does she provide such strong acting in the book scenes, but also killer vocals in the musical numbers. She may not sound exactly like the real Tina Turner, but her voice does offer enough of a resemblance. While the stuff with Ike Turner may have felt underused, I thought Garrett Turner was still perfectly suave and cruel in that part. There's also some heartfelt performances from Roz White as her mother, Zelma Bullock, and Ann Nesby as her grandmother, Gran Georgeanna. I'd also like to give a shoutout to Ayvah Johnson, the little girl who plays Young Anna Mae Bullock, who'd grow up to become Tina Turner.

Under the direction of Phyllida Lloyd, some of the production values are in great shape. Anthony Van Laast's choreography is energetic. Ethan Popp crafted orchestrations that are very rock and roll like. Impressive lighting designed by Bruno Poet. Wonderful costumes from Mark Thompson. The sound design by Nevin Steinberg makes the whole thing feel like a rock concert without making it deafening for the ears.

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical isn't necessarily among the best jukebox/biomusicals out there. The book could use some conflict and more of a focus. Although when it comes to the rich vocals of the entire cast, it's hard to complain. I think baby boomers should especially be in for a great night out.




Related Stories
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL to Play Limited Engagements in the SF Bay Area Photo
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL to Play Limited Engagements in the SF Bay Area
TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will play limited engagements at two venues in the San Francisco Bay Area—August 1–27, 2022 San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre, as part of BroadwaySF’s 2022/23 season and August 29–September 3, 2023 at San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts, as part of Broadway San Jose’s 2022/23 season.
Photos: Inside Media Night For TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Photo
Photos: Inside Media Night For TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
The hit production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL has released all new photos from its Media Night. Elesha Paul Moses led the cast last night (18 October 2022) as Tina Turner with Caleb Roberts playing Ike.  They were joined by VIP guests.
New Release of Tickets on Sale Tomorrow for TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Theatr Photo
New Release of Tickets on Sale Tomorrow for TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Theatre Royal Sydney
After breaking pre-sale records at the Theatre Royal Sydney box office last month, producers have announced a new release of tickets to the critically acclaimed smash hit TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will go on sale Friday 14 October.
Reviews: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Launches National Tour; Photo
Reviews: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Launches National Tour;
The National Tour of Tina - the Tina Turner Musical launched in Washington, D.C. Read all of the reviews here!

From This Author - Jeffrey Kare

Jeffrey Kare currently resides in Raleigh, North Carolina. Having been born and raised in Northeast Ohio, Jeffrey took interest in live theater at age 11. He also had the great pleasure of seeing s... (read more about this author)


Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL National Tour at Durham Performing Arts CenterReview: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
January 4, 2023

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical follows the life and career of legendary recording artist Tina Turner. The story begins with her upbringing in Nutbush, Tennessee, continues with her tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner, and ends with her transformation into the global queen of rock 'n' roll. In case anyone's wondering, this is a different dramatization from the 1993 Academy Award nominated biographical film, What's Love Got to Do With It.
Interview: Chatting With Cora Hemphill & Tim Arts of Firebox Theatre CompanyInterview: Chatting With Cora Hemphill & Tim Arts of Firebox Theatre Company
December 2, 2022

One of the newer theatre companies in the Triangle Area is Firebox Theatre Company. It's located in Wake Forest, North Carolina. I had the great pleasure of interviewing both of the founders, Cora Hemphill & Tim Artz, about all of this and more.
Review: HAIRSPRAY National Tour at Durham Performing Arts CenterReview: HAIRSPRAY National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
November 17, 2022

Based on John Waters' 1988 cult film of the same name, Hairspray takes place in Baltimore, Maryland in the year 1962. The story centers on a plump teenage girl named Tracy Turnblad, whose lifelong dream is to dance on the local TV dance program known as The Corny Collins Show. When Tracy wins a role on the show and becomes an overnight sensation, she launches a campaign to integrate the show.
Review: North Carolina Theatre's STEEL MAGNOLIASReview: North Carolina Theatre's STEEL MAGNOLIAS
November 6, 2022

Set in Chinquapin, Louisiana during the late 1980s, Steel Magnolias takes place in Truvy's beauty salon where all the ladies who are 'anybody' come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to several of her friends.
Interview: Kathleen Garrett of North Carolina Theatre's STEEL MAGNOLIASInterview: Kathleen Garrett of North Carolina Theatre's STEEL MAGNOLIAS
November 2, 2022

From November 4th-13th, North Carolina Theatre will be launching their 2022-23 season with a production of Robert Harling's STEEL MAGNOLIAS at A.J. Fletcher Opera Theatre, which is located inside Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Actress Kathleen Garrett is taking on the role of Ouiser Boudreaux. She has most recently appeared as Laura Bush on the Showtime series, THE FIRST LADY, as well as Netflix's Emmy nominated miniseries, INVENTING ANNA. Next, she'll be seen on NCIS: LOS ANGELES. She has countless other screen credits which includes appearing on episodes of different TV shows such as HOME IMPROVEMENT, ER, MURDER, SHE WROTE, MURPHY BROWN, THE WEST WING, BEVERLY HILLS, 90210, MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE, LAW & ORDER, and many more. She's also appeared in Oscar nominated films such as 2007's AMERICAN GANGSTER directed by Ridley Soctt and 2020's THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 directed by Aaron Sorkin. I had the great pleasure of interviewing her about a lot of this and more.
share