Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL At the Eccles Theater Is A Fitting Tribute To The Late Icon

As we honor the late Tina Turner upon the news of her recent passing, the national tour of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical--now playing at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City--is a fitting tribute to a woman who made a great impact not only on the world of music but on the world itself.

TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL (book by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins) received 12 Tony nominations in 2020, winning Best Actress for star Adrienne Warren. It tells the life story and personal triumph of 12-time Grammy winner Tina Turner, who has sold approximately 100 million records, utilizing her song catalog to drive the action. The show ends with a crowd-pleasing mini concert of two of her hits.

Naomi Rodgers is radiant as Tina (double cast with Zurin Villanueva). She is a strong woman with a commanding presence and tender vulnerability. She is onstage for nearly the entirety of the show giving her all with stamina that is astonishing.

Understudies Brianna Cameron as Young Anna-Mae (normally played by Ayvah Johnson) and Nicole Powell as Zelma (normally played by Roz White) were quite impressive in their roles in the reviewed performance.

Although the focus of the musical is undeniably on Tina in the way it's been written and staged, additional highlights include Lael Van Keuren as Rhonda, Roderick Lawrence as Ike, Zachary Freier-Harrison as Roger, Utah State University alum Max Falls as Erwin, Carla R. Stewart as Gran Georgeanna, and Parris Lewis as Aline.

The zesty choreography by Anthony Van Laast is well executed by the large, entertaining ensemble.

The set and costume design by Mark Thompson contrast the onstage and backstage portions of Tina’s life with layers of glitz and the mundane. Simple but thoughtfully decorated doorways denote small interior rooms, and large concert stages are dazzlingly replicated. The march of time from the 1950s to the 1980s is proclaimed through unpretentious day wear and glamorous sequined performance costumes.

The projection design by Jeff Sugg interweaves both the abstract and the concrete with pleasing patterns that blend seamlessly with the haze and Bruno Poet’s robust lighting.

TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 4, 2023. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

CONTENT ADVISORY: The musical contains a number of instances of strong language.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade