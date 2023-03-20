Review Roundup: JOY RIDE Starring Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu Premieres at SXSW

Over the weekend, Joy Ride, which stars Tony nominee Ashley Park and Oscar nominated Broadway alum Stephanie Hsu, premiered at the SXSW Film Festival.

When Audrey's (Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo's eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

Also starring Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina is Nora From Queens), David Denman (Greenland), Annie Mumolo (Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar), Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Alexander Hodge (Insecure), and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians).

Check out what critics thought of the film's premiere at SXSW ahead of its July 7 theatrical premiere below! Plus, see photos from the premiere here.

Lovia Gyarkye, The Hollywood Reporter: "The film, which premiered at SXSW and will be released in theaters in July, is laced with the same bawdy brand of humor as classic contemporary American studio comedies, from The Hangover and Pineapple Express to Bridesmaids and Girls Trip. And, like Bottoms, another spicy SXSW entrant, Joy Ride sets out to prove (or re-prove) that populations still marginalized by Hollywood (women, people of color, queer folks) can be just as unapologetically brash, bold and rowdy."

Peter Debruge, Variety: "The movie may not be "Bridesmaids"-level brilliant, but it's got more than a couple hall-of-fame-worthy comedy set-pieces, like the memorable-enough K-pop cover of Cardi B's "WAP," which one-ups itself with an unforgettable reveal. What "Joy Ride" doesn't have is a particularly strong storyline on which to hang all its how-low-can-you-go shenanigans."

Marisa Mirabal, IndieWire: "'Joy Ride' can easily cruise longer than its 95-minute running time. With so much to say and a supremely talented cast embodying lovable and multi-dimensional characters, a sequel is a no-brainer. "Joy Ride" is easily the golden standard for progressive, raunchy comedy and the need for more diverse stories being told on screen."

Valerie Complex, Deadline: "Joy Ride is about the Asian experience, but also has something for everyone. I would have enjoyed seeing more of Audrey's struggle when discovering information about her mother, and I also found parts of the ending to be rushed. But the script is self-assured, the direction is dynamic, and the cast is sensational."

Majorie Baumgarten, The Austin Chronicle: "Despite the narrative through line being somewhat disjointed, the individual sequences shine like comedic jewels that further cement the characters' relationships. Adele Lim makes her directing debut with Joy Ride, after a successful career as a writer of Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon."

Lex Briscuso, The Wrap: "If you've been waiting for a worthy "Everything Everywhere All at Once" follow-up for Hsu, look no further than this film. She is blissfully hysterical, fully embodying a woman struggling to renew herself in the eyes of a faith-based relationship she finds herself somewhat trapped in. She gives an Oscar nomination-worthy performance in this film too, proving that she can handle any material she connects with."

Matthew Monagle, The Playlist: "Deadeye's obsession with K-pop allows the film to make great use of both Park's and Hsu's backgrounds in Broadway musicals. If you are going to introduce a deus ex machina into your movie, choosing BTS ARMY - who have proven themselves as modern miracle workers in the past - is a pretty reasonable way to go."

Watch the trailer here: