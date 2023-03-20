Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review Roundup: JOY RIDE Starring Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu Premieres at SXSW

Review Roundup: JOY RIDE Starring Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu Premieres at SXSW

The film will be released in theaters on July 7.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Over the weekend, Joy Ride, which stars Tony nominee Ashley Park and Oscar nominated Broadway alum Stephanie Hsu, premiered at the SXSW Film Festival.

When Audrey's (Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo's eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

Also starring Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina is Nora From Queens), David Denman (Greenland), Annie Mumolo (Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar), Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Alexander Hodge (Insecure), and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians).

Check out what critics thought of the film's premiere at SXSW ahead of its July 7 theatrical premiere below! Plus, see photos from the premiere here.

Lovia Gyarkye, The Hollywood Reporter: "The film, which premiered at SXSW and will be released in theaters in July, is laced with the same bawdy brand of humor as classic contemporary American studio comedies, from The Hangover and Pineapple Express to Bridesmaids and Girls Trip. And, like Bottoms, another spicy SXSW entrant, Joy Ride sets out to prove (or re-prove) that populations still marginalized by Hollywood (women, people of color, queer folks) can be just as unapologetically brash, bold and rowdy."

Peter Debruge, Variety: "The movie may not be "Bridesmaids"-level brilliant, but it's got more than a couple hall-of-fame-worthy comedy set-pieces, like the memorable-enough K-pop cover of Cardi B's "WAP," which one-ups itself with an unforgettable reveal. What "Joy Ride" doesn't have is a particularly strong storyline on which to hang all its how-low-can-you-go shenanigans."

Marisa Mirabal, IndieWire: "'Joy Ride' can easily cruise longer than its 95-minute running time. With so much to say and a supremely talented cast embodying lovable and multi-dimensional characters, a sequel is a no-brainer. "Joy Ride" is easily the golden standard for progressive, raunchy comedy and the need for more diverse stories being told on screen."

Valerie Complex, Deadline: "Joy Ride is about the Asian experience, but also has something for everyone. I would have enjoyed seeing more of Audrey's struggle when discovering information about her mother, and I also found parts of the ending to be rushed. But the script is self-assured, the direction is dynamic, and the cast is sensational."

Majorie Baumgarten, The Austin Chronicle: "Despite the narrative through line being somewhat disjointed, the individual sequences shine like comedic jewels that further cement the characters' relationships. Adele Lim makes her directing debut with Joy Ride, after a successful career as a writer of Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon."

Lex Briscuso, The Wrap: "If you've been waiting for a worthy "Everything Everywhere All at Once" follow-up for Hsu, look no further than this film. She is blissfully hysterical, fully embodying a woman struggling to renew herself in the eyes of a faith-based relationship she finds herself somewhat trapped in. She gives an Oscar nomination-worthy performance in this film too, proving that she can handle any material she connects with."

Matthew Monagle, The Playlist: "Deadeye's obsession with K-pop allows the film to make great use of both Park's and Hsu's backgrounds in Broadway musicals. If you are going to introduce a deus ex machina into your movie, choosing BTS ARMY - who have proven themselves as modern miracle workers in the past - is a pretty reasonable way to go."

Watch the trailer here:




Related Stories
Alison Luff, Nate Stampley & More Join WITH(OUT) HER Reading Photo
Alison Luff, Nate Stampley & More Join WITH(OUT) HER Reading
On March 24, 2023, Eclipse Theatre Company will present an industry reading of With(out) Her, a new musical with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy and a book by Eric Holmes. The musical is loosely based on Chilina’s original album What You Find In A Bottle, arranged by Rick Fox, and produced by Chad Irschick.
Shop Spring Essentials in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop Photo
Shop Spring Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Swing into spring with official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more!
Exclusive: Samantha Pauly Channels Her Inner Ariana to Sing God Is a Woman Photo
Exclusive: Samantha Pauly Channels Her Inner Ariana to Sing 'God Is a Woman'
Samantha Pauly, from the original cast of SIX The Musical on Broadway, continues her monthly residency at Chelsea Table + Stage on March 27 and she is previewing her show for BroadwayWorld. Get a sneak peek with this video!
Video: Ari Shapiro Talks Performing With Alan Cumming & More on CBS Photo
Video: Ari Shapiro Talks Performing With Alan Cumming & More on CBS
Ari Shapiro was profiled on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend to discuss how his work in jouralism and cabaret intertwine. Cumming was also interviewed for the segment, discussing working with Shapiro on their cabaret show, called 'Och & Oy.' Watch the interview video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'
March 17, 2023

The three-song EP marks Hozier’s first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Featuring songs lifted from Hozier’s forthcoming full-length album Unreal Unearth due later this year, Eat Your Young touches on the album’s exploration.
Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'
March 17, 2023

BIJOU’s esteemed imprint Do Not Duplicate Records, is thrilled to welcome back dance music’s newest enigma Zodiac with his latest single ‘With Me’. The latest from the mysterious and talented DJ and producer is a mesmerizing collaboration with captivating vocalist Vannah Pereda, and is poised to take the dance music world by storm.
Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'
March 17, 2023

East Tampa rapper Taleban Dooda returns with the raw and unfiltered new single “Come After Me.” The rising MC’s first solo release of 2023 finds him in a typically defiant mood as he lays down the gauntlet for haters. That project followed Dooda’s other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back.
The Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First TimeThe Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First Time
March 17, 2023

“Fight Test” originally landed in June 2003 as the third single and opening track from the seminal 2002 Gold-certified opus Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Upon arrival, it cracked the Billboard Top 100 and rose to #28 on the UK singles chart. The Fight Test EP adorned the 6-CD box set of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition.
R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'
March 17, 2023

NOBY makes his Motown Records debut with the unfiltered “It’s Never That Deep.” Hailing from Alabama, the rising alt-R&B artist has already amassed a devoted fanbase with his boundary-pushing lyrics and haunting melodies — two qualities that are very much on display on his latest single, which tackles the aftermath of cheating in a relationship.
share