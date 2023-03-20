Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Ashley Park, Stephanie & More Attend JOY RIDE Premiere at SXSW

Joy Ride will be released in theaters on July 7.

Mar. 20, 2023  

On Friday, March 17, at the Paramount Theater in Austin, Lionsgate held the SXSW premiere event for JOY RIDE, starring Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu.

Other cast who joined them on the red carpet include David Denman, Chris Peng, Desmond Chiam, and Rohain Arora.

Filmmakers were also in attendance at the premiere, including Director Adele Lim, Writer/Producers Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, and Producers Seth Rogen, James Weaver, and Josh Fagen.

From the producers of Neighbors and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians, JOY RIDE stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu. The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure.

When Audrey's (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo's eccentric cousin.

Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

Also starring Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina is Nora From Queens), David Denman (Greenland), Annie Mumolo (Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar), Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Alexander Hodge (Insecure), and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians).

Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Sabrina Wu, Josh Fagan, Sherry Cola, Seth Rogen, Adele Lim, Ashley Park, James Weaver, Stephanie Hsu, and Teresa Hsiao

Sabrina Wu, Sherry Cola, Adele Lim, Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu

Adele Lim

Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao

Ashley Park

Chris Pang and Desmond Chaim

Stephanie Hsu

Sherry Cola

Sabrina Wu

