Review Roundup: Hugh Jackman in FROM NEW YORK WITH LOVE at Radio City Music Hall

Hugh Jackman, the Academy Award nominated and Tony, GRAMMY and Golden Globe winning performer, just began performances in From New York With Love at Radio City Music Hall.

In his first live concert series in five years, Jackman performs songs from some of his most iconic roles, including The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, and The Music Man, alongside other surprises from his career. Fans can expect a night of unforgettable music and performances in one of New York’s most storied venues.

Let's see what the critics are saying about the new show...

Frank Scheck, New York Stage Review: The evening is always carried along by the performer’s endless charm, energy, and charisma, not to mention the genuineness that he exudes from every pore. “I hosted the Tonys here 22 years ago, and my dream was to perform here. Thank you for being here,” a visibly emotional Jackman told the crowd after singing, what else, “New York, New York.” It’s a safe bet that they’ll continue to be there for as many shows as he decides to do.

Chris Jones, New York Daily News: The man of the night is in fine voice: Such big stars in their mid-fifties often forge rewarding shows to attend, for all the reasons above and yet before the vibratos start to lengthen and the need to maintain fame in the face of callow youths (“Who’s that again, dad?”) starts to intrude. For sure, it’s hard to imagine a performer in his 30s comparably worrying about whether this two-hour, intermission-less show placed too much pressure on the typical male bladder, but Johnson’s enormous charm and user-friendly architecture is perhaps best summed up by his freely offered assurance that anyone headed by necessity to the Gentleman’s Lounge need not apologize but move proudly up the aisle, perhaps saying hello to the crew on the light board even as they pass them by.

Reader Reviews