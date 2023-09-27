Review Roundup: FUNNY GIRL Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying?

The National Tour of Funny Girl launched in September in Providence, Rhode Island.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

The National Tour of Funny Girl launched earlier this month in Providence, Rhode Island. The highly-aniticipated tour is now underway, continuing on to more than 30 cities coast-to-coast, including engagements in Los Angeles and Washington D.C.

The cast is led by Grammy Award®-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice and rising star Katerina McCrimmon as Fanny Brice, Stephen Mark Lukas as Nick Arnstein, Izaiah Montaque Harris as Eddie RyanWalter Coppage as Florenz Ziegfeld, Leah Platt as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Christine Bunuan as Mrs. Meeker, Eileen T’Kaye as Mrs. Strakosh, and David Foley Jr. as Tom Keeney.

The full touring production cast will include ensemble members Vinny AndaloroLamont BrownKate E. CookJulia Grondin, Jackson Grove, Jorge Guerra, Dot Kelly, Alex Hartman, Ryan Lambert, Kathy Liu, Zoey Lytle, Meghan Manning, Bryan Charles MooreSami MurphyHannah Shankman, Jordon Taylor, Sean Thompson, and Annaliese Wilbur. 

Read the reviews below!

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

Review Roundup: FUNNY GIRL Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Christopher Verleger, BroadwayWorld: From start to finish, the production is one show-stopping number after another, with eye-catching, intricate sets, magnificent dance routines, and finely detailed, colorful costumes that perfectly recreate the era. “Henry Street,” the dazzling show-within-a-show, features all the quintessential trimmings of a vintage stage act that would make Ziegfeld himself proud.

Review Roundup: FUNNY GIRL Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Kimberly Rau, WPRO: And since it’s Fanny’s show, the person who plays her has to be just as incredible as the character. This tour’s struck gold with the incomparable Katerina McCrimmon. Her voice is one of the best I’ve heard in 10 years of reviewing theater, and she has enough talent and chutzpah for at least three actors.

Review Roundup: FUNNY GIRL Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Marvin Heinritz, Revue: Katerina McCrimmon is a phenomenal Fanny—quirky, adorable, quick, clever, ambitious, and utterly romantic all at once. She’s an exquisite comedienne with an astounding vocal range and ability: she makes you laugh out loud with her timing and delivery of lines but also gives you goosebumps and makes you verklempt as she alternately belts out huge songs and soothes you with sweet ballads by Jule Style with lyrics from Bob Merrill.

Review Roundup: FUNNY GIRL Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying?
Average Rating: 86.7%


To read more reviews and to share your own, click here!



