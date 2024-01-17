Review: FUNNY GIRL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

This production runs now through January 21, 2024

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Photo by Evan Zimmerman 

Welcome to musical comedy heaven!

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!

The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with one of the most celebrated musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman

Attending Funny Girl live on stage was an absolute delight, especially since it was my first time experiencing the theatrical production. Having previously only seen the iconic classic film with Barbra Streisand, witnessing the timeless production on stage brought out the true essence of musical theater.

The vibrant set and impeccable costumes were a colorful and great for the time period. Both were perfectly complementing the setting. The lighting, particularly during the musical numbers, was striking and added an extra layer of magic to the performance. The stellar cast truly elevated the production. Katerina McCrimmon, in the role of Fanny Brice, delivered a fantastic performance. Negotiating the demanding role with numerous musical numbers and capturing Fanny's journey, Katerina portrayed the character exceptionally well. Her vocal qualities even reminded me of the legendary Judy Garland.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman

Izaiah Montaque Harris, playing Eddie Ryan, was a standout, and his tap number was nothing short of a showstopper. The chemistry among Barbara Tirrell (Mrs. Brice), Christine Bunaun (Mrs. Meeker), and Eileen T'Kaye (Mrs. Strakosh) was both humorous and heartwarming, creating a dynamic of great and supportive friends. Stephen Mark Lukas, portraying Nick Arnstein, exuded handsomeness and charisma, where you thought he had it all and then come to find out, his character grappled with flaws.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman

This production of Funny Girl was wonderful and incorporated all the timeless elements of musical theatre, from belting songs to tap dancing and show-stopping musical numbers. I highly recommend seeing this production while it's here in Minneapolis.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.




Jared [He/Him] hails from Iowa and currently calls Minneapolis, Minnesota home. His roots in theatre run deep, having grown up immersed in the performing arts. Jared pursued a diverse range of artisti... Jared Fessler">(read more about this author)

Recommended For You