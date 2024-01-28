Review: The Brice is Right with FUNNY GIRL at the Fabulous Fox

The laughs keep coming with Funny Girl! Originally staged with Barbra Streisand in 1964 and revived to great acclaim on Broadway in 2022, this playful romp about the life of pioneering comedienne, actress, singer, and radio star Fanny Brice, is highlighted by great performances and spry musical numbers.

The show centers on Fanny, a young girl driven by her passion for performing on stage. She is relentless as she works her way up from humble beginning on the Lower East Side to the glamor of the Ziegfeld Follies, and eventually, Broadway.

Known more for her humor than her good looks, Brice must fight to be recognized. This creates a chip on her shoulder that she carries for the rest of her life. Despite being fired from a chorus girl gig she remains resolute on achieving fame. Aided by her loyal Friend Eddie, she begins to fine-tune her craft with the hope of landing another audition.

Her perseverance pays off at her audition when she catches the attention of the debonair Nick Arnstein, a slick businessman whose ability to make money is matched only by his ability to take perilous risks.

Using his influence, a smitten Nick helps her score a role in a Ziegfeld Follies show. Despite the big break, her fortunes appear to change after she changes her dramatic role to a comedic one, much to the chagrin of the persnickety Florenz Ziegfeld Jr. Despite his initial disapproval, Ziegfeld gives Fanny a break, allowing her to use her comedic talents. From here her career takes off as she establishes herself as a funny girl.

While act one centers on following love and fulfilling dreams, the second half of the show changes in tone drastically. Nick and Fanny are married and living in a palatial residence, and, on the surface, things are settled.

But while her career is on solid footing, his lifestyle is a bit more tenuous. Things take a bad turn after Nick becomes jealous of his spouse’s stardom. To make things worse, his gambling addiction intensifies, ultimately leading him to trouble with the law.

As the angst builds, Fanny is forced to choose between her career and her husband. With her marriage in tatters the independent, undaunted, and determined, Brice moves forward, supported by her friends and the adulation of her fans.

Funny Girl features many wonderful performances, most noticeably Katerina McCrimmon as Fanny Brice. Energetic from start to finish, she is the heart and soul of the production. From the moment she hits the stage the audience is mesmerized by her powerful voice and exceptional comedic chops.

Her singing is unparalleled throughout, with People and the Music That Makes Me Dance as highlights. Her voice and charisma mark McCrimmon as a commanding talent destined for bigger things.

Offering guidance and dishing out her own laughs, Barbara Tirrell is wonderful as Fanny’s mom. Her brassy antics keep things lively. Also exceptional are Walter Coppage as Ziegfeld and David Foley Jr. as the dubious Tom Keeney.

Cast as the perfect rogue, Stephen Mark Lukas brings the bravado as Nick. His combination of rugged good looks and dynamic voice serve as an ideal counterweight to McCrimmon’s bombastic presence.

In an ensemble filled with seasoned vets, newcomer Izaiah Montaque Harris rises to the surface as Fanny’s dear friend and teacher Eddie Ryan. A showman in the classic sense, his incredible dancing tap dancing invigorates the production just as the drama begins to lilt a bit. His duet with Tirrell on Who Taught Her Everything She Knows? Is one of the musical’s highlights.

As far as revivals go, Funny Girl hits all the right notes in delivering showstopping numbers. Never plodding, this rags-to-riches musical is a smartly staged redux that dusts off the original and sprinkles it with heavy doses of pep and pizzazz courtesy of its rambunctious cast.

Funny Girl plays the Fox Theatre through January February 4th. For more information visit the link below.