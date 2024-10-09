Review: FUNNY GIRL is Gorgeous at the Eccles Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The national tour of FUNNY GIRL, currently playing at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, is a gorgeous rendition of a timeless classic that runs the gamut of emotion from self-deprecating comedy to heart-wrenching drama to chill-inducing performance.

FUNNY GIRL (music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill, book by Isobel Lennart, revised book by Harvey Fierstein) was the vehicle that made Barbra Streisand a star with its celebrated 1964 Broadway run and 1968 film version, receiving its first Broadway revival in 2022. It gives a fictionalized account of the true rags-to-riches story of performer Fanny Brice, including her rise to fame at the Ziegfeld Follies and tempestuous relationship with professional gambler Nick Arnstein.

Hannah Shankman’s Fanny fits firmly among the pantheon of this revival’s Broadway leads, with qualities reminiscent of Beanie Feldstein’s likeable vulnerability, Julie Benko’s resolute determination, and Lea Michele’s steely vocals.

Her chemistry with Stephen Mark Lukas’ Nick is off the charts, which makes the love story more potent than ever. It’s no wonder that he served as the incredible Ramin Karimloo’s understudy on Broadway because at times you have to blink to convince yourself that’s not who you’re seeing onstage.

Grammy winner Melissa Manchester delights as Mrs. Brice, with Cheryl Stern as Mrs. Strakosh and Christine Bunuan in tow. Izaiah Montaque Harris taps stupendously as Eddie Ryan, and the ensemble fills the stage with their unassailable presence, guided by Ellenore Scott’s choreography and Ayodele Casel’s tap choreography.

Susan Hilferty’s amazing assortment of historical costumes range from turn-of-the-century Henry Street in Brooklyn to magnificent Ziegfeld Follies regalia to attractive upper class New York fashion.

The touring adaptation of David Zinn’s beautifully rendered Broadway scenic design is practical in its simplicity, but it forces a flatness to the staging, losing some of director Michael Mayer’s elegant original transitions, including both vertical and horizontal movement, due to the overuse of drops and playing scenes “in one” downstage. The new set does have some stunning views, mostly involving a full back wall of red brick that imbues the proceedings with a period backstage ambiance.

The tasteful lighting design by Kevin Adams matches the classic feel of the time but is also infused with saturated colors that represent and reflect Fanny Brice’s strong will and big heart.

FUNNY GIRL plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, October 13, 2024. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade.

Comments