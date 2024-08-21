Review: FUNNY GIRL at BROADWAY AT THE HOBBY CENTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What makes this show work is who is playing Fanny Brice; it’s that simple. FUNNY GIRL made Barbra Streisand a star when she ran this semi-autobiographical musical take of a real-life early American comedienne on Broadway in 1964 and then London’s West End in 1966. In 1968 the studio film was released with her reprising the lead opposite Omar Shariff, and the deal was sealed.

It became so synonymous with Barbra that, for decades, few would even touch FUNNY GIRL or think of reviving it. London was the first to give it a successful go in 2015 with a new book by Harvey Fierstein, directed by Michael Mayer. And then, in the 2022 Broadway revival (also directed by Mayer and using the same revised book), we all watched as Beanie Feldstein was replaced by GLEE’s Lea Michele, who seemed to finally snag a role she seemed destined to portray after years of playing a character (Rachel Berry) who pined after it on television.

It seemed the role of real-life vaudeville comedienne Fanny Brice was destined for only the “greatest stars by far.” Others would be left in their wake. So, I went into this tour of this Broadway version of FUNNY GIRL starring Katerina McCrimmon, wondering if I would be disappointed. I wasn’t. In fact, I was blown away and felt like I was discovering someone who well could be the next big thing.

No “star aura,” no “star ego!” Katerina acted and sang her way through the score with this wonderful ensemble and brought the house down. The little Latina from Miami is a worthy successor to this dazzling legacy, and this tour stop in Houston celebrates her one-year anniversary of helming it. She’s amazing singing the part, but she also embodies Fanny Brice in a stunning way.

Katerina McCrimmon does physically somewhat resemble Lea Michele, but she makes the lead role all her own. She originally appeared on Broadway in a Tennessee Williams revival of THE ROSE TATTOO - she’s an actress with a great voice, not the other way around. Katerina knows how to deliver a song as a monologue and tempers her ability to belt with an instinctive assurance of also knowing when to whisper. She adds texture, she adds heart, she adds feeling. She brings a bit of herself, but she inhabits Fanny Brice, and the end result is mesmerizing. You really feel this woman who has incredibly great luck in show biz but horrible times in love. During the second act, as we mine deeper and deeper into Fanny’s emotions, Katerina shines, showing that she can serve heartbreak and joy in equal doses.

Not that Katerina is alone here, though. Pop star Melissa Manchester is almost darn near unrecognizable in appearance and voice as Fanny’s stage mother, Rose Brice. Who knew the “Don’t Cry Out Loud” singer was an actress capable of disappearing into a role as well as Katerina? Manchester is a delight to watch, and ironically, she was even considered an option for the part of Fanny in a revival at one point. Stephen Mark Lukas performed Nick Arnstein on Broadway and is continuing on the road with this tour. He’s remarkable as a voice and as a physical presence. He’s got movie star good looks, and he backs that up with a solid sense of stagecraft. He’s sheer perfection posing in the reflection of Fanny, but also dark when he needs to be. And that is what this trio of triple threats bring as the leads of FUNNY GIRL. They all know when to be camp but instinctively know when to play the scenes dramatically and give nuance and depth to a show that could simply be a star turn for any of them. For the first time, I saw Fanny and the world around her rather than Barbra or Lea taking their turn. It has a ring of truth that brings a freshness to the show. We can finally see FUNNY GIRL without any baggage!

The production itself is strong on all levels. The ensemble is filled with singers and dancers who deliver everything from stunning tap numbers to Ziegfeld Follies-style kick-lines. Izaiah Montaque Harris shows off his hoofing skills as the remarkably loveable Eddie Ryan. Walter Coppage also gives serious grace to the part of Florenz Ziegfeld, the company’s proprietor. Susan Hilferty’s costumes work miracles, and the scenic design from David Zinn is cotton candy perfection. There truly are no missteps in this touring show, and you feel no disconnect or sense that anybody couldn’t take this back to Broadway in a heartbeat.

The only downside is what has plagued FUNNY GIRL for years. Fanny Brice, in real life, was a tragic figure who fell for the wrong guy, and in this musical, you sense that right from the start. As an audience, we wait for Fanny to catch up to what we know, that she is far too good for this con man. The Harvey Fierstein revised book does make things flow better, but there is still a stretch in the second act that feels a little drawn out. But at its core, FUNNY GIRL is about learning to love yourself. It’s a celebration of a woman who gets hit again and again but never lets anything stop her. The songs are perfection, the score is memorable, and so what if it seems to meander a little to get to where it is going? The script may drag a bit, but I didn’t mind with this cast dazzling me over the rough patches.

This is an exceptional version of FUNNY GIRL, and Katerina McCrimmon is stunning as Fanny Brice. The whole cast is on point, and seeing Melissa Manchester and Stephen Mark Lukas simply makes it all the better. This is one you don’t want to miss if you are a fan of a time when musicals weren’t just about flashy effects and catchy hooks. This is a joyous reminder of what this art form was and should be—a way to tell a story that goes a little deeper than you expect. It’s a toe-tapping show with characters you feel for. See it for the songs, and love it for the acting as well. I think even Barbra Streisand would be impressed.

FUNNY GIRL is showing at the HOBBY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS through August 25th. It is part of the Broadway at the Hobby Center series. There is on-site parking available in the garage for $15 and valet available for $25. Diana American Girl is attached to the lobby, and there is a Grand Bistro that serves food before shows.

Photo provided by Matthew Murphy of MurphyMade Productions and features Melissa Manchester and Katerina McCrimmon

