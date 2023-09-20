Review: FUNNY GIRL at Providence Performing Arts Center

National tour launch at PPAC!

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 3 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Review: FUNNY GIRL at Providence Performing Arts Center

Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) kicks off the 2023/2024 theater season with the national tour launch of the long-awaited revival of the legendary Broadway musical, “Funny Girl.”

“Funny Girl” premiered on Broadway in 1964 and introduced a young talent by the name of Barbra Streisand. Streisand went on to star in the 1968 film adaptation and won an Academy Award for her performance. The recently closed revival featured Beanie Feldstein in the title role, who was later replaced by Lea Michele of “Glee.”

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill, and Isobel Lennart’s book (revised by Harvey Fierstein), “Funny Girl” is based on the personal life and career of performer and comedian, Fanny Brice, and her tumultuous relationship with the debonair gamester, Nick Arnstein. The familiar soundtrack includes the Streisand megahit, “People,” and the classic, animated anthem, “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

From the instant the orchestra strikes its first note of the overture, the nostalgic mood is set, and the energy and excitement continue to build from that moment on. The curtain rises on Fannie, played by Katerina McCrimmon, in her dressing room backstage, anxiously waiting and hoping for her husband, Nicky, to show up. She then begins to reflect upon her life and the long road traveled that made her a star.

The audience travels back in time to New York City around the time of the first World War, when a young Fannie is fired from her first vaudeville job. With the help of her friend, Eddie Ryan (Izaiah Montaque Harris), Fannie’s amusing antics eventually earn the attention of Theater Mogul, Florenz Ziegfeld (a stately, stoic Walter Coppage), who makes her a household name. During her rise to stardom, Fannie also meets Arnstein (Stephen Mark Lukas), and the two eventually marry, but their relationship is hardly a model of contentment.

From start to finish, the production is one show-stopping number after another, with eye-catching, intricate sets, magnificent dance routines, and finely detailed, colorful costumes that perfectly recreate the era. “Henry Street,” the dazzling show-within-a-show, features all the quintessential trimmings of a vintage stage act that would make Ziegfeld himself proud.

With “I’m the Greatest Star,” McCrimmon proves from the get-go that she is up to the task of this especially demanding role. Her rendition of “People” is both touching and titillating, and she makes “Parade” uniquely her own, closing out the first act on the highest of notes, literally and figuratively. To call McCrimmon's performance a tour de force would not do it justice, and if her name isn’t familiar now, rest assured, it will be soon.

Although his character, Eddie, doesn’t mind playing second fiddle to Fannie, Montaque Harris, a tap dancing master, steals every scene with his fancy footwork and immeasurable charisma. Nevertheless, Lukas proves there is plenty of charm to go around with his exemplary portrayal of the sophisticated albeit shady Nick Arnstein. Despite his wrongdoing, Nick’s poignant final song, “You’re a Funny Girl,” garners sympathy rather than resentment.

Song siren Melissa Manchester plays Fannie’s outspoken mother, Mrs. Brice, with confidence and eloquence, and her inseparable friends-in-tow, Mrs. Strakosh (Eileen T’Kaye) and Mrs. Meeker (Christine Bunuan) are equally candid and entertaining. Finally, Leah Platt’s diligent, understated performance as Emma, Fannie’s loyal, sensitive assistant, is worthy of honorable mention.

The long overdue revival of “Funny Girl” is an extraordinary theatrical experience, complete with unforgettable songs and top-notch performances.

For more information about the “Funny Girl” North American tour, visit funnygirlonbroadway.com/tour. To learn more about the upcoming season at Providence Performing Arts CenterClick Here.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School Hosts World Premiere of DVORAK: Photo
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School Hosts World Premiere of DVORAK: A BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School hosts the world premiere of Dvořák: A Bohemian Rhapsody: A play-within-a-concert™ by Rhode Island College’s Artist-in-Residence Judith Lynn Stillman, pianist, with Friends from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring Fred Sullivan, Jr. as Dvořák. Learn more about the concert here!

2
Review: FUNNY GIRL at Providence Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: FUNNY GIRL at Providence Performing Arts Center

Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) kicks off the 2023/2024 theater season with the national tour launch of the long-awaited revival of the legendary Broadway musical, “Funny Girl.”

3
The Beach Boys To Appear At The Providence Performing Arts Center, November 16 Photo
The Beach Boys To Appear At The Providence Performing Arts Center, November 16

THE BEACH BOYS will be performing at PPAC on November 16, 2023. Don't miss this iconic band live in concert.

4
SMOKEY - MUSIC & MEMORIES Postponed At Providence Performing Arts Center Photo
SMOKEY - MUSIC & MEMORIES Postponed At Providence Performing Arts Center

'Smokey - Music & Memories' has been postponed to April 13, 2024. Stay updated with the latest news on this exciting musical event.

From This Author - Christopher Verleger

Chris has been reviewing theater throughout Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts since 2006. He lives and works in Southern Rhode Island.... (read more about this author)

Review: FUNNY GIRL at Providence Performing Arts CenterReview: FUNNY GIRL at Providence Performing Arts Center
Review: JERSEY BOYS at Theatre By The SeaReview: JERSEY BOYS at Theatre By The Sea
Review: THE BOOK OF WILL At Contemporary Theater CompanyReview: THE BOOK OF WILL At Contemporary Theater Company
Review: AIRNESS at Contemporary Theater CompanyReview: AIRNESS at Contemporary Theater Company

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Much Ado About Nothing
Roundabout Productions (9/14-9/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# August Wilson's Fences
Trinity Repertory Company (3/21-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Good John Proctor
Trinity Repertory Company (9/07-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rennie Harris Presents: Rome & Jewels
The Vets (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Studio Showing of Works in Progress
Newport Contemporary Ballet Studios (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Breeches
The Players at Barker (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Broa' (Broad Street)
Trinity Repertory Company (1/18-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Cage aux Folles
Trinity Repertory Company (5/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Trinity Repertory Company (11/09-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet RI Presents: The Nutcracker
The Vets Theatre (12/15-12/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You