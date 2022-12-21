Review Roundup: BEETLEJUICE Haunts Houses Across the U.S. on its National Tour

The North American Tour ofÂ BeetlejuiceÂ the Musical kicked off this month in Paducah, KY, before its official launch at the GoldenÂ Gate TheatreÂ in San Francisco, CA. The tour will haunt 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced.

The North American tour featuresÂ Justin ColletteÂ asÂ Beetlejuice,Â Isabella EslerÂ as Lydia Deetz,Â Britney ColemanÂ as Barbara Maitland,Â Will BurtonÂ as Adam Maitland,Â Jesse SharpÂ as Charles,Â Kate MarilleyÂ as Delia, withÂ Danielle Marie GonzalezÂ as Miss Argentina,Â Abe GoldfarbÂ as Otho,Â Karmine AlersÂ as Maxine Dean/Juno,Â Brian VaughnÂ as Maxie Dean andÂ Jackera DavisÂ as the Girl Scout. The cast also featuresÂ Michael Biren,Â Ryan Breslin,Â Juliane Godfrey,Â Morgan Harrison,Â Matthew Michael Janisse, Kenway Ho Wai K. Kua,Â Sean McManus,Â Lee N Price,Â Nevada Riley,Â Trevor Michael Schmidt,Â Lexie DorsettÂ Sharp andÂ CorBen Williams.

Based onÂ Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple andÂ Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls onÂ BeetlejuiceÂ to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Find out what the critics are saying!

Linda Hodges, BroadwayWorld: This cheering and adoring audience (there's nothing better than a San Francisco audience) took no notice of the very thin plot and inconsistencies in the story, and instead focused on the over-the-top, high energy slapstick comedy stylings of the hilarious Justin Collette as the millennia-old demon "Beetlejuice." With clever songs by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown & Anthony King, this is one show you should be dying to see (ba-dum tsh).

Lily Janiak, Datebook: Whereas Michael Keaton rendered the filmâ€™s title ghoul as a jabbering, hyperkinetic creature â€” something genuinely otherworldly and fascinating, the way festering wounds fascinate â€” in the musical, Beetlejuice (Justin Collette) mostly lurches back and forth along the schoolyard-bully-to-sad-sack-comedian pipeline. But weâ€™re asked to care about and psychologize him, too. He had a rough childhood, and he just wants someone to love him, in all his loathsomeness.



