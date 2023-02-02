Review: BEETLEJUICE at Detroit Opera House

It's showtime! The ghost-with-the-most will make his Detroit debut in this edgy and irreverent new Broadway musical comedy.
BEETLEJUICE will play at the Opera House from January 31 - February 12, 2023, as part of Broadway In Detroit's 2022-23 Season. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayinDetroit.com, charge by phone at (800) 982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.
Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls onBeetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beeeeee-cause you are reading this review, I assume you are very interested in visiting the netherworld, and who can blame you? People are dying to get in! This show is not only for the fans of the cult classic film starring Michael Keaton, but it's also for Broadway lovers! Beetlejuice has fantastic music and lyrics from Tony award nominee Eddie Perfect.
I was impressed by her earnest portrayal of a grieving teenager while also giving attitude and immense power as she challenged and befriended Beetlejuice, played by Justin Collette. Speaking of the title character, Justin Collette brought a new exciting perspective to this character. He made a local reference to Detroit that had the audience reeling with laughter. Throughout the show, Beetlejuice breaks the fourth wall and talks directly to the audience, which is highly entertaining. Justin Collette has a very natural charisma in his performance, which was the perfect compliment to the demon we know and love. Overall I thoroughly enjoyed the show, and I encourage anyone to go to the Opera House to experience this show.
Trigger Warning the show contains many flashing lights throughout the performance.
The beloved musical adaptation of BEETLEJUICE ended its Broadway run this weekend after 679 performances on Broadway. See video from the show's final performance featuring a sell-out crowd of devoted fans, an appearance from the show's Tony-winning director Alex Timbers, and a very grateful cast.
BEETLEJUICE officially closed on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023. BroadwayWorld was there to bid the show goodbye, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their final Broadway curtain call here!
Emily Schenk is a wife and owner of a farm in Milford where she raises ducks, chickens, and her two dogs Daisy Rey and Scrumpy. She is a former thespian and current Broadway fanatic. She enjoys an ... (read more about this author)
