Video: Watch the BEETLEJUICE Sequel Trailer With Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's showtime... again! The trailer for the Beetlejuice sequel has arrived.

The long-awaited second installment, titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is set to premiere on September 6, 2024.

Michael Keaton will be returning in the title role, with Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega joins the cast as Lydia's daughter. The movie also features Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci.

The film takes place after a death takes place in the Deetz family, prompting them to return to Winer River, where they first met the devious "bio-exorcist" from the Netherworld.

Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Catherine O'Hara as Delia, Jenna Ortega as Astrid, Winona Ryder as Lydia and Justin Theroux as Rory

Directed by Burton and distributed by Warner Bros., the first BEELTLEJUICE film revolved around a recently deceased young couple who become ghosts haunting their former home and an obnoxious, devious "bio-exorcist" named Beetlejuice from the underworld who tries to scare away the new inhabitants permanently.

The stage adaptation of Beetlejuice had a history making run on Broadway - following the release of the musicals original Broadway cast recording and TONY AWARDS appearance, the box office exploded, MAKING IT the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season.

The smash hit musical Beetlejuice played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. It then re-opened at the Marquis Theatre in 2022, where is continued to play 313 regular performances, for a total of 679 Broadway performances.

Watch the new trailer here:

Photos: Parisa Taghizadeh