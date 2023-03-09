Review: BEETLEJUICE at the Ohio Theatre - A Farcical Show About Death Draws Big Laughs in Columbus

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

A seemingly crowd-pleasing, high-energy, sensory-overloaded Beetlejuice was resurrected at the Ohio Theatre on Tuesday night to a devoted cult fan following. While slapstick jokes, disturbing references, and visual diversions dominate much of the show, there are also moments of heart-warming tenderness, much thanks to the incredible performance of Isabella Esler who plays Lydia.

Based on Tim Burton's 1988 Academy Award-winning film, and nominated for eight Tony Awards and winner of the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design, Beetlejuice, THE MUSICAL, opened on Broadway in April 2019, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, reopened in April 2022, and permanently closed its Broadway run in January 2023. The US National Tour was then launched in December 2022 and it has since become a TikTok sensation.

The story involves goth teenager Lydia Deetz, a hilarious demon named Beetlejuice, a dead couple who suffered from a freak electrocution accident, and a chaotic plot that entails "a show about death" with haunted houses, arranged marriages, and exorcism in the supernatural Netherworld. But does that translate well to stage? The Columbus audience would say yes.

With Justin Collette's extensive improv background, he is perfectly suited to take on the character of Beetlejuice. While Colette may come off brash and obnoxious to some with his cheesy jokes and dark humor, others will love the growling voice, slapstick comedy, and playful audience interaction. And he has a soft side to him too which makes him weirdly endearing.

The star of the show, however, is Isabella Esler, a recent high school grad with no other professional experience, who plays Lydia like a seasoned pro. She is the anchor and heart of the musical, and undoubtedly proves this with her gut-wrenching soaring solo, "Home."

Will Burton (Adam) and Britney Coleman (Barbara) are quirky and lovable as the Maitlands, and Jesse Sharp (Lydia's dad, Charles) and Kate Marilley (hilarious life coach and Charles' new girlfriend, Delia) are equally zany and outrageously funny in their roles.

The set design by David Korins is expertly intricate and ghoulishly marvelous, which go hand-in-hand with Kenneth Posner's eerie lighting and Jeremy Chernick's clever special effects.

The audience on opening night seemed to revel in the wildly raucous humor that makes up Beetlejuice. If you enjoy crude, ridiculous farce with bright lights to mask the plotless story, or are simply a Beetlejuice junkie, you will love this over-the-top spectacle. For those who prefer more depth or an intricate message, you're in the wrong show.

BEETLEJUICE runs through March 12th at the Ohio Theatre. For tickets, visit: www.CBUSArts.com or www.capa.com.