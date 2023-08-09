Review: BEETLEJUICE at the Eccles Theater is Eye-Popping

BEETLEJUICE plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, August 13, 2023.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe Photo 2 Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC At Sundance Summer Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC At Sundance Summer Theatre
PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY! Comes to Miller Auditorium in November Photo 4 PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY! Comes to Miller Auditorium in November

Review: BEETLEJUICE at the Eccles Theater is Eye-Popping

The national tour of Beetlejuice, now playing at the Eccles Theater, is an eye-popping spectacle that tickles the funny bone and warms the soul. 

BEETLEJUICE (music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, book by Scott Brown and Anthony King) is a Broadway musical based on the 1988 Tim Burton movie.  A cocky demon named Beetlejuice tries to recruit recently deceased married couple Adam and Barbara, along with teenager Lydia, who is mourning the death of her mom, to help him be seen by other mortals. 

Standby Andrew Kober commands the stage with winking brashness as the title character, which he plays on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays (otherwise played by Justin Collette).

Isabella Esler’s performance as Lydia is poignant and potent.  Will Burton is a delightful Adam and Britney Coleman a wonderful partner as Barbara. 

Other memorable performers include Jesse Sharp as Charles, Kate Marilley as Delia, Abe Goldfarb as Otho, Jackera Davis as Girl Scout, and Danielle Marie Gonzalez as Miss Argentina.

Director Alex Timbers has ingeniously reimagined the world of Beetlejuice for the stage.  The set by David Korins, even while significantly scaled down from the massive Broadway design, is still jaw-dropping in its detail, creativity, and scope. 

The zesty lighting by Kenneth Posner and projections by Peter Nigrini are amped to the max with pulsating patterns and saturated bright green on a monochromatic black and white base, but also incorporating a range of looks and making way for the nonstop special effects by Jeremy Chernick and illusions by Michael Weber.  The inventive costumes by William Ivey Long and puppets by Michael Curry fill out the array of dynamic visuals.

BEETLEJUICE plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, August 13, 2023.  For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: BEETLEJUICE Takes its Final Bow On Broadway Photo
Video: BEETLEJUICE Takes its Final Bow On Broadway

The beloved musical adaptation of BEETLEJUICE ended its Broadway run this weekend after 679 performances on Broadway. See video from the show's final performance featuring a sell-out crowd of devoted fans, an appearance from the show's Tony-winning director Alex Timbers, and a very grateful cast.

2
BEETLEJUICEs Final Week on Broadway Breaks Box Office Record Photo
BEETLEJUICE's Final Week on Broadway Breaks Box Office Record

BEETLEJUICE closed last night after 679 performances on Broadway. In its final week, ending January 8, 2023, the production set a new box office record at the Marquis Theatre.

3
Photos: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE Take Their Closing Night Curtain Call Photo
Photos: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE Take Their Closing Night Curtain Call

BEETLEJUICE officially closed on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023. BroadwayWorld was there to bid the show goodbye, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their final Broadway curtain call here!

4
Reviews: BEETLEJUICE Haunts Houses Across the U.S. on its National Tour Photo
Reviews: BEETLEJUICE Haunts Houses Across the U.S. on its National Tour

The North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical kicked off this month in Paducah, KY, before its official launch at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA. Read the reviews for the tour of Beetlejuice here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Beetlejuice Decal Set Beetlejuice Decal Set
Beetlejuice Unisex Pride Beetle Tee Beetlejuice Unisex Pride Beetle Tee
Beetlejuice Strange Unusual Beanie Beetlejuice Strange Unusual Beanie

From This Author - Tyler Hinton

Tyler Hinton has been a contributing editor at BroadwayWorld since January 2012. He has a BA from Brigham Young University (BYU) in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations and a minor in T... (read more about this author)

Review: Hale Centre Theatre's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Thriller is Enthrallingly EnigmaticReview: Hale Centre Theatre's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Thriller is Enthrallingly Enigmatic
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's FINDING NEMO, JR. is a Splashy Good TimeReview: Hale Centre Theatre's FINDING NEMO, JR. is a Splashy Good Time
Interview: Josh Strickland on His Final Time in TARZANInterview: Josh Strickland on His Final Time in TARZAN
Review: The World Premiere of THE PRINCIPLE WIFE is Compelling and NuancedReview: The World Premiere of THE PRINCIPLE WIFE is Compelling and Nuanced

Videos

Video: First Look at THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Tuacahn Center For the Arts Video Video: First Look at THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Tuacahn Center For the Arts
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/30-10/07)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (7/15-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pirates of Penzance
Off Broadway Theater (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/24-12/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Raisin in the Sun
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/23-9/08)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula vs. The Hunchback
Off Broadway Theater (10/06-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tarzan
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/20-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/22-9/09)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/21-9/08)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# West Side Story
West Valley Performing Arts Center (8/03-8/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You