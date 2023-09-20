Review: BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

This production runs now through September 24, 2023

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Review: BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Justin Collette (Beetlejuice) and Tour Company of Beetlejuice
Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2022

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Minneapolis.

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

Pictured (L-R): Isabella Esler (Lydia) and Justin Collette (Beetlejuice)
Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2022

I was eagerly anticipating my experience with "Beetlejuice: The Musical," having watched the movie many years ago but being unfamiliar with the musical's soundtrack. My knowledge of the music was limited to just one song. On the opening night in Minneapolis, we were treated to an outstanding performance by Matthew Michael Janisse in the role of Beetlejuice. He had the audience in stitches, establishing a fantastic connection with the character and displaying great chemistry with the rest of the cast.

Isabella Ester, portraying Lydia, was truly magnificent. It was hard to believe she had recently graduated from high school given the depth of her performance. Megan McGinnis as Barbara, a long-time favorite of mine, was a delightful surprise to witness live. Her chemistry with Will Burton, who played Adam, was remarkable, and their quirky portrayal of their characters was endearing.

Jesse Sharp as Charles and Kate Marilley as Delia showcased exceptional comedic timing and worked brilliantly together in their respective roles. The chemistry they brought to their characters was thoroughly enjoyable. The ensemble cast was also impressive, particularly in the group numbers where their cohesion and synchronization added to the overall experience.

Pictured (L-R): Karmine Alers (Juno), Tour Company of Beetlejuice, Jesse Sharp (Charles) and Isabella Esler (Lydia) Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2022

The production truly stood out with its excellence. The stage settings, from the funeral scene to the house and the netherworld, were visually striking, boasting vibrant and colorful aesthetics. The incorporation of props like the large snake and exorcism box added significant effects to the overall production, enhancing the immersive experience.

The lighting design was exceptional, featuring numerous flashing light moments that added to the dynamic and energetic atmosphere of the show. The costumes were a visual delight, characterized by their bright and lively colors. The attention to detail in the hair and makeup for characters like Beetlejuice was intricate, enhancing the overall authenticity of the performance.

One of the highlights was the ensemble moments, where the choreography brought a lively and entertaining element to the stage. Watching a group of Beetlejuices sing and dance in unison was both enjoyable and added to the overall fun and excitement of the production.

Justin Collette (Beetlejuice) and Tour Company of Beetlejuice
Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2022

I wholeheartedly recommend catching "Beetlejuice: The Musical!" It's a fantastic show that appeals to a wide audience, offering a delightful experience for all. Don't let the opportunity to see it in Minneapolis pass you by.

For additional details regarding tickets and showtimes, please click on the ticket link button below. Grab your tickets and get ready for a memorable theatrical experience!




It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

