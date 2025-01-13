Retro Productions To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With A Special Gala At The Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of their 20th Anniversary, Retro Productions has announced their upcoming 20th Anniversary Gala at The Players on Wednesday, January 29. (doors open at 7pm).

The Gala will celebrate Retro's milestone anniversary and will feature a reading of Jack Hilton Cunningham's play Women and War (produced by Retro in their 5th season), as well as present honorary awards to theatre makers who have helped make Retro a success over the past two decades.

The Players is located at 16 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY, 10003. (Please note The Players Club is not fully accessible and does require some stairs.) Doors open at 7pm, 8pm performance with honorary awards given following the reading.

Tiered tickets are available; $40 admission, $75 admission includes 2 drinks, and a table for 6 with 2 drinks per guest for $400. Tickets are available at www.retroproductions.org. Once inside guests can purchase raffle tickets, swag, and plays developed by Retro Productions which can be signed at the gala by the playwrights. Dress code: Retro Party Chic!

The evening will feature a 15th Anniversary Reading of Women and War by Jack Hilton Cunningham. Peter Zinn, directs.

Through correspondence and monologues, in the style of reader's theater, Women and War is a collection of fictional stories based on historical fact, told by generations of Americans impacted by conflict from The Great War to the War in Afghanistan. From housewife to worker, young bride to nurse, mother to widow, and now, young woman to soldier, these are tales of sacrifice, love, determination and hope told by those who bravely persevere on the home front and on the battlefield.

The cast features Heather E. Cunningham (Original cast member, NYITAward winner Outstanding Actress in Retros An Appeal to the Woman of the House), Joe Forbrich (Broadway's upcoming Good Night and Good Luck, Lucky Guy), Casandera M.J. Lollar (Original cast member, Off-Broadway The Runner Stumbles/Bleecker Co.), Elise Rovinsky (Original Cast Member, Law & Order SVU/NBC), and Matilda Szydagis (Zelda on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel/Amazon Prime, The Sopranos/HBO).

"Women and War" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Retro's 20th Anniversary Honorary Awards:

The Atomic Award for outstanding creative vision, unwavering support, and multiple levels of contribution to the success of Retro Productions. Jack Hilton Cunningham will receive the honorary award. Jack has worked with Retro since its inception on over 14 productions in multiple capacities including as a playwright and scenic designer.

The Starburst Award for exceptional collaboration and significant contribution to "retro" theater will be awarded to playwright Christie Perfetti Williams. Two of Christie's plays have had World Premieres at Retro including An Appeal to the Woman of the House (2014) and Bettye and the Jockettes Spinning Records at the Holiday Inn (2024).

The Neon Luminary Award for the illumination of a significant historical story kept previously in the dark, bringing it to light for a wider audience. Playwright Gina Femia will receive the award. Gina's play We Are A Masterpiece had its World Premiere in 2018 with Retro Productions.

Since its inception in 2005, Retro Productions has been Nominated for 34 New York Innovative Theater Awards including the 2017 recipient of the Caffe Cino Fellowship Award. Retro's mission is to present works of retro theater. The company focuses on telling good theatrical stories which have an historical perspective - with an emphasis on the 20th century - in order to broaden our own understanding of the world we live in. www.retroproductions.org

If you cannot attend but want to make a tax deductible donation you can do so at https://app.thefield.org/home/donation/general/550733/0.