Renee Fleming to Release Broadway Album Featuring DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Leslie Odom Jr., and More

Jumping genres with ease, Renee Fleming can currently be seen as Nettie Fowler in CAROUSEL, a role that has earned her a Tony nomination. According to OperaWire, the opera superstar now says she has an album in the works that will exclusively feature Broadway tunes.

With numbers from shows such as SOUTH PACIFIC, VIOLET, and even DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Fleming has quite the lineup on the way. The track list includes:

'Fable' from "The Light in the Piazza" (Guettel) 'Loneliness of Evening' from "South Pacific" (Rodgers & Hammerstein) 'Children Will Listen/You've Got to be Taught' from "Into the Woods/South Pacific"(Sondheim/Rogers & Hammerstein arr. Couglin), with guest star Leslie Odom, Jr. 'So Big So Small from "Dear Evan Hansen" (Pasek & Paul) 'Something Wonderful from "The King and I" (Rodgers & Hammerstein) 'Wonderful Guy from "South Pacific" (Rodgers & Hammerstein) 'Lay Down Your Head from "Violet" (Tesori/Crawley) 'Down in the Depths (on the Ninetieth Floor)' from "Red, Hot and Blue" (Porter) 'Love and Love Alone/Winter' from "The Visit" (Kander/Ebb) 'Dear Friend' from "She Loves Me" (Bock/Harnick) 'The Sound of Music' from "The Sound of Music" (Rodgers & Hammerstein) 'Unusual Way' from "Nine" (Yeston) 'Till There Was You' from "The Music Man" (Wilson) 'The Glamorous Life' from "A Little Night Music" (Sondheim) 'Tell Me on A Sunday' from "Song and Dance" (Lloyd Webber/Black) 'August Winds' from "The Last Ship" (Sting) 'All the Things You Are' from "Very Warm for May" (Kern/Hammerstein)

Fleming, A National Medal of Arts recipient, is also the winner of the 2013 Grammy Award (her fourth) for Best Classical Vocal Solo. She has sung for momentous occasions from the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. Fleming has recorded everything from complete operas, orchestral works, and classical songs to jazz, indie rock and the soundtrack for The Lord of the Rings. Her concert will include classical songs, opera arias and popular selections from musicals. Carousel is her Broadway debut.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You