Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 2/22 - DEAR EVAN HANSEN, 9 TO 5 and More!

UK / West End: Contributor Vikki Jane Vile reviews DON QUIXOTE at the Royal Opera House, writing "Carlos Acosta's vibrant production of Don Quixote offers an all-thriller, no-filler evening complete with exuberant staging, grand and detailed sets fit for a West End musical, luxurious costuming, and a stellar cast in which there is not a single weak link."

Chicago: Contributor Rachel Weinberg reviews DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Chicago, writing "'Pasek and Paul have composed beautiful melodies and lovely lyrics for DEAR EVAN HANSEN, but the sweet songs feel jarring next to the dark, morally uneasy nature of the plot. This is perhaps most true when it comes to the first act finale, "You Will Be Found." It's a beautiful song with a message of finding hope and connection, but the song's lyrics feel at odds with the fact that the false Connor Project is gaining more and more traction online while the number unfolds. I don't think Pasek and Paul meant for the song, by itself genuinely lovely, to have a disconnect with the unfolding of the plot's events. But that happens here, and at other moments in DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Pasek and Paul have composed a suite of tuneful pop musical songs, but they often feel like they exist on a different plane than the unsettling narrative."

UK / West End: Contributor Marianka Swain reviews COME FROM AWAY, Phoenix Theatre, writing "A remarkable true story birthed this modest Canadian musical, which went on to storm Broadway in 2017, and now makes it West End debut at a time when its heartfelt message seems more necessary than ever. In these murky, cynical times, Irene Sankoff and David Hein's show feels like coming up for air."

Seattle: Contributor Jay Irwin reviews Seattle Musical Theatre's Awesome AIDA, writing "Before any theater company even considers attempting Elton John and Tim Rice's rock musical "Aida", they need to have, at the very least, four things in place. An awesome band to back up the amazing ensemble. A dashing Radames and a larger than life Amneris, both with fantastic pipes of their own, and of course a killer Aida who can handle the powerful, belt your face off in the back-row songs she has to sing throughout. Enter Seattle Musical Theatre who has had a rocky time of it as of late but has been struggling to make a comeback. And with their current production of "Aida" and I'm thrilled to report from that list; check, check, check, and CHECK!!! Now before we move on I must inform you that thanks to Snowmageddon 2019, Seattle Musical Theatre had to cancel their entire opening weekend of this production, and by the time this is up after me seeing it over the second weekend you'll only have one weekend left. Start making plans for seeing it during that weekend while you read the rest of this."

Phoenix Metro: Contributor Herbert Paine reviews SEDONA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ~ Celebrating 25 Years And The Man Behind The Screens!, writing "In recognition of the SEDONA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL's 25th Anniversary as unique communal experience for filmmakers and moviegoers. A profile of the event and the man who has steered its course, Patrick Schweiss. Running this year from Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 through Sunday, March 3rd."

UK / West End: Contributor Marianka Swain reviews 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, Savoy Theatre, writing "In a programme interview, Patricia Resnick - writer of both the original 1980 film and this 2008 musical adaptation - notes that Jane Fonda wanted to convey a political message about workplace sexism, but realised couching it in comedy would make it more palatable. Like composer Dolly Parton herself, who appears on video to top and tail the stage show, it's a considered combination of sugar and steel."

