Ravinia Festival Announces 2022 Summer Lineup Featuring YOURS, STEPHEN SONDHEIM

Ravinia Festival has announced its complete 2022 summer lineup, offering 50 artist debuts and more than 100 concerts, including the annual summer residency of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) with Chief Conductor Marin Alsop.

"Ravinia is the premier music destination each summer for listeners of all generations," said Jeffrey P. Haydon, Ravinia's President and CEO. "We have a robust lineup of more than 100 events ranging from global music, jazz, country, and hip-hop, to indie rock, pop, family shows, and of course, classical, featuring the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in residence. We also have chamber music and recitals, films with live scores, our annual celebration of Mexican music and culture, reggae, and American Songbook-truly something for everyone!"

Among the summer highlights are the previously announced first annual Breaking Barriers festival, curated by Marin Alsop (July 29-31); Ravinia debuts by rising stars pianist Alexander Malofeev, soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen, and baritone Lucas Meachem; global music artists A.R. Rahman, Ziggy Marley, and the Amjad Ali Khan Trio; gospel singer Lizz Wright; country legend Dwight Yoakam; and contemporary artists such as Pitbull, Iggy Azalea, Arrested Development, Grace Potter, and The Australian Pink Floyd Show, among others; and a return to a full lineup of offerings for the first time since 2019.

The Ravinia Steans Music Institute (RSMI)-Ravinia's intensive summer training program for young artists-has named violinist and composer Jessie Montgomery as its composer in residence as part of the 2022 Piano & Strings program. From June 27 to July 1, Montgomery will hold individual and chamber music coaching sessions with RSMI fellows focused on several of her compositions. On July 2, her works Source Code and Break Away for string quartet will be performed by the young professional musicians, as will Peace for Violin and Piano, originally composed for RSMI alum Elena Urioste.

SEATING AND VENUES

Ravinia will present performances in all of its venues in 2022, including the main-stage Pavilion, the indoor Martin Theatre and Bennett Gordon Hall, and, after a successful inaugural year in 2021, the outdoor Carousel stage, which will have expanded offerings of casual concerts and opening acts-to be announced later this spring-on the North Lawn.

All seats in the Pavilion are reserved, and at these performances, Premium Lawn Blocks will be available to reserve on the South Lawn in configurations of two, four, or six people, and feature a dedicated screen showing the stage. The North Lawn will have general admission access with first-come, first-served seating and slightly reduced capacity to maintain guests' comfort.

TRANSPORTATION

After a successful pilot partnership in 2021, Ravinia Festival extends its collaboration with Metra through the 2022 summer season. Under this partnership, all trains on the Union Pacific North Line will honor Ravinia tickets as train fares; patrons can show their dated concert eticket for a free train ride to and from the park on the day of the event.

This summer, remote parking will continue to be consolidated in downtown Highland Park; park-and-ride buses will cycle as needed to and from the park on designated concert days.

BREAKING BARRIERS

This summer, Ravinia Festival presents the first annual Breaking Barriers festival, curated by Chief Conductor Marin Alsop. The festival, featuring the CSO, celebrates the diverse artists and leaders at the forefront of classical music today and in the future, this year focusing on women conductors (July 29-31). The festival will feature three main-stage concerts with wrap-around programming and events each day such as roundtable discussions, master classes, symposia, and a film screening of The Conductor, a documentary chronicling Alsop achieving her childhood dream told through professional and personal encounters. Ravinia is partnering with the Taki Alsop Fellowship, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2022, to celebrate the previous and current fellows, offer networking and education opportunities, and showcase their talent on Ravinia's stages.

Friday, July 29

A panel discussion featuring women business leaders in Chicago, moderated by ABC 7 Weekend News co-anchor Karen Jordan

CSO concert celebrating the Taki Alsop Fellowship's 20th anniversary, conducted by Marin Alsop with guest conductors Anna Duczmal-Mróz (current Taki fellow), Laura Jackson, and Jeri Lynne Johnson (both previous Taki fellows). The evening's program includes a work by the CSO's Mead Composer in Residence Jessie Montgomery, who also serves as Ravinia's composer in residence for RSMI, as well as music by Michael Daugherty and Prokofiev

Saturday, July 30

"Forging Paths For Women Conductors" symposium featuring: Marin Alsop Chicago Symphony Chorus assistant conductor and Margaret Hillis biographer Cheryl Frazes Hill Taki Alsop fellows Anna Duczmal-Mróz and Jeri Lynne Johnson Moderated by music critic and journalist Wynne Delacoma

Screenings of The Conductor, an interview with Sylvia Caduff and Marin Alsop, and a documentary about Polish conductor Agneieszka Duczmal, whose daughter is the 2022 Taki Alsop fellowship winner

Book Signing with Cheryl Frazes-Hill

CSO Open Rehearsal

Ravinia Music Box Showings

Sculpture Tours

CSO performance of Bernstein's Kaddish Symphony and Osvaldo Golijov's Rose of the Winds led by Alsop with Musicians from the Silk Road Ensemble, soprano Janai Brugger, and narrator Jaye Ladymore

Sunday, July 31

Family concert: Because, by Jessie Montgomery, arranged by Jannina Norpoth Chicago Sinfonietta, conducted by Jeri Lynne Johnson Mo Willems' story of chance comes to Ravinia following its world premiere by the National Symphony Orchestra.

esperanza spalding in concert with special guest Monsieur Periné

CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Prior to Breaking Barriers, which marks Alsop's final week with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in 2022, the Orchestra performs two weeks of programs with Alsop on the podium:

July 15 with pianist Stewart Goodyear in a program of music by Julia Perry, RimskyKorsakov, and Tchaikovsky;

July 16 with the Marcus Roberts Trio in a genre-bending program of jazz, spirituals, and Dvořák's Ninth Symphony, "From the New World;"

July 17 with Beethoven's "Pastoral" Symphony and Strauss's Eine Alpensinfonie;

July 22 with soprano Yeree Suh*, baritone Matthias Goerne, and the Chicago Symphony Chorus in Brahms's German Requiem;

July 24 with Tony Award-winning singer Leslie Odom Jr. for the annual gala fundraising concert

After Breaking Barriers, guest conductors lead the CSO in varied programs, including the return of semi-staged operas in concert in the Martin Theatre with the CSO, Apollo Chorus of Chicago, and stellar casts, led by former Ravinia music director James Conlon:

Conductor and pianist Wayne Marshall* leads an all-American program of music by Bernstein and Gershwin, plus an improvisation on a Sondheim song, August 3

Carlos Miguel Prieto returns to the CSO podium to lead a program with Mexican and Spanish flair with music by Debussy, Ravel, Ortiz, Moncayo, and Copland, with the CSO debut of pianist Conrad Tao, August 5

Conductor Kevin Stites* makes his CSO debut in a concert celebrating the letters, mentorship, and music of Stephen Sondheim with Rob Lindley, who conceived and directs the program. Guest vocalists include Alexandra Billings*, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Heather Headley, August 7

Don Giovanni, starring baritone Lucas Meachem* (Don Giovanni), bass Kristinn Sigmundsson (Commendatore), soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen* (Donna Anna), tenor Saimir Pirgu (Don Ottavio), soprano Nicole Car*, (Donna Elvira), bassbaritone Craig Colclough (Leporello), bass Brent Michael Smith*, (Masetto), and soprano Erica Petrocelli*, (Zerlina) with harpsichordist and assistant conductor Vlad Iftinca and director Garnett Bruce, conducted by James Conlon, August 11 & 13

La Clemenza di Tito, in its first complete performance by the CSO, featuring tenor Matthew Polenzani (Tito), soprano Guangqun Yu* (Vitellia), mezzo-soprano Emily D'Angelo# (Sesto), soprano Janai Brugger# (Servilia), mezzo-soprano Ashley Dixon# (Annio), and bass Kristinn Sigmundsson (Publio), with harpsichordist and assistant conductor Louis Lohraseb* and stage director Harry Silverstein, conducted by James Conlon, August 12 & 14

Peter Oundjian returns for the first time in nearly 20 years to lead works by ColeridgeTaylor and Mussorgsky, with former mentor Itzhak Perlman in the Mendelssohn concerto, August 18

Steven Reineke returns to conduct a program of Alan Menken's Broadway hits with guest vocalists Katie Rose Clarke*, Montego Glover*, Jordan Donica*, and Matt Doyle, August 19

Guest conductor Emil de Cou leads the annual Tchaikovsky Spectacular, with violinist Inmo Yang#, August 21

RECITALS AND CHAMBER MUSIC

Performances take place in the Martin Theatre unless otherwise noted.

Miriam Fried, violin / Jonathan Biss, piano, June 21

Emerson String Quartet, June 28

Seven faculty artists from the Ravinia Steans Music Institute, July 10

Matthias Goerne, baritone / Alexandre Kantorow*, piano, July 26

Chanticleer, July 28

Alexander Malofeev*, piano, August 4

Emily D'Angelo#, mezzo-soprano / Kevin Murphy, piano, August 17

Bryan Wallick, piano, August 23, Bennett Gordon Hall

Anthony de Mare, piano, Liaisons: Reimagining Sondheim from the Piano, August 27, Bennett Gordon Hall

NEXUS Chamber Music, August 28, Bennett Gordon Hall

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra / Vadim Gluzman, violin, August 29

Geneva Lewis#, violin / Audrey Vardanega#, piano, September 3, Bennett Gordon Hall

Music of the Baroque / Dame Jane Glover, conductor / Garrick Ohlsson, piano, September 3, Pavilion

Inna Faliks, piano, September 10, Bennett Gordon Hall

Lincoln Trio, September 11, Bennett Gordon Hall

The Knights / Eric Jacobsen, conductor, September 13

Einav Yarden#, piano, September 17, Bennett Gordon Hall

FAMILY AND FILM

Ravinia continues to offer a variety of programs for all ages, with some events specifically geared to children and families.

Performances take place in the Pavilion unless otherwise noted.

Chicago Sinfonietta / Jonathan Rush, conductor, June 18, Bennett Gordon Hall

The Lion King: In Concert Live to Film, with Chicago Philharmonic, Thiago Tiberio, conductor, June 29

The Goonies: In Concert, with Chicago Philharmonic, Thiago Tiberio, conductor, July 6

Laurie Berkner, July 16

Because, with Chicago Sinfonietta, Jeri Lynne Johnson, conductor, July 31, Bennett Gordon Hall (Part of Breaking Barriers Festival

NYO Jazz (Carnegie Hall's National Youth Jazz Orchestra) with special guest vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, August 6, Martin Theatre

Justin Roberts & the Not Ready for Naptime Players, August 20, Carousel

JAZZ, FOLK, BROADWAY, GOSPEL, and AMERICAN SONGBOOK

Ravinia continues to lead the way with its signature mix of programming across a wide array of genres.

Legends of Jazz: Honoring Ramsey Lewis with Ramsey Lewis, Kurt Elling, Marquis Hill#, Lizz Wright*, Bobby Lewis with the J.W. James A.M.E. Church Choir, members of Urban Knights, with pre-concert performance at the Carousel by Ravinia Jazz Scholars, June 19 ● Matthew Whitaker Quintet, June 22, Martin Theatre

Bluegrass Happening with Béla Fleck & My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas Band, June 24

Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank & the Bangas*, Big Freedia*, Cyril Neville (The Uptown Ruler) George Porter Jr.* and Dumpstaphunk* (playing the music of The Meters), and The Soul Rebels, June 26

Henhouse Prowlers, July 21, Carousel

Let's Misbehave!: The Life and Music of Cole Porter with Spider Saloff, July 23, Martin Theatre

esperanza spalding, Monsieur Periné*, July 31 (Part of Breaking Barriers festival)

Emmylou Harris, Mary Chapin Carpenter, September 2

Too Many Zooz*, Grace Kelly#, September 9, Carousel

GLOBAL MUSIC AND REGGAE

Rodrigo y Gabriela, June 16

Amjad Ali Khan Trio*, July 14

Mames Babegenush, July 19, Martin Theatre

Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas*, August 10, Carousel

Ziggy Marley*, Kazayah* in A Live Tribute to Bob Marley, August 14

Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes, August 16

A.R. Rahman*, August 20

Sixth annual Fiesta Ravinia!, with Kumbia Kings*, Dos Santos*, and more September 18 POP, ROCK, R&B, INDIE, HIP-HOP, COUNTRY, and DJs

Amos Lee, Neal Francis*, June 15

Jackson Browne, June 17

Common, Black Violin, June 18

Steve Miller Band, Jimmie Vaughan*, June 23

Why Don't We*, June 25

Reimagine The Beatles with Beckie Menzie and Tom Michael*, June 30, Martin Theatre

ABBA The Concert (A Tribute to ABBA), July 1

Dwight Yoakam*, Old Crow Medicine Show, July 2

Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to The Beatles with Chicago Philharmonic, George Stelluto, conductor

Sheryl Crow, Keb' Mo', Southern Avenue, July 7

John Fogerty, July 8

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Arrested Development*, July 9

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band, Chris Isaak, July 10

The Black Crowes* Shake Your Money Maker played in its entirety, July 12

Little Big Town, July 20

Poi Dog Pondering, July 23

Bonnie Raitt, July 27

The Revivalists*, Grace Potter*, August 6

Dispatch*, O.A.R., G. Love, August 13

Pitbull*, Iggy Azalea*, August 25

Culture Club, August 26

Sting, Joe Sumner, August 27 & 28

Yacht Rock Revue, September 1

Diana Ross, Naturally 7, September 4

The Australian Pink Floyd Show*, September 7

Stevie Nicks, September 8 & 10

Erykah Badu*, September 11

Metro and Smartbar 40th Anniversary at Ravinia: Queen!* featuring resident DJs Derrick Carter, Michael Serafini, and Garrett David plus resident hosts Lucy Stoole, Nico, and JoJo Baby, September 17, Carousel

DANCE

Ruth Page Festival of Dance:

Ruth Page Civic Ballet, May 20, Bennett Gordon Hall

Ruth Page Civic Ballet and special guests Giordano Dance Chicago, DanceWorks Chicago*, Hedwig Dances, Porchlight Music Theatre*, May 21, Bennett Gordon Hall

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, September 16, Pavilion