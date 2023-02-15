Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Raquel Welch Passes Away at 82

Feb. 15, 2023  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Raquel Welch has passed away at 82.

TMZ reports that Welch passed away this morning after a brief illness. She is survived by her two children, Tahnee and Damon Welch.

Mostly known for her work in television and film, Welch was seen on Broadway as the title role in Victor/Victoria. She originally made her Broadway debut as Tess Harding in Woman of the Year in 1981, a role that she also played on the production's national tour.

Welch was also featured in an episode of Seinfeld that revolved around the Tony Awards. She played the star of a fictional play that Kramer wrongfully accepts a Tony Award for.

Welch originally rose to fame in 1966 for her roles in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. Her early roles cemented her place as a "sex symbol" in Hollywood. Welch continued to have great success as an actress, earning a Golden Globe for her performance in the 1974 film adaptation of The Three Musketeers.

Welch also played Queenie in the 1975 film adaptation of The Wild Party. The same poem that inspired the film also inspired two musicals.

Welch also had a one-woman musical act for several years in a Las Vegas nightclub. She also made singing appearances on The Cher Show.

Welch made appearances on Saturday Night Live, The Muppet Show, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, CSI: Miami, Right to Die, and more. Her further film credits include Legally Blonde, The Prince and the Pauper, Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Board, and more.

