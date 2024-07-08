Randy Edelman Will Perform at Carnegie Hall's Judy and Arthur Zankel Hall in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mid Island Initiative Presents world-renowned composer/songwriter Randy Edelman who will be performing his show "Waltzing on a High Wire" at the Judy and Arthur Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Randy Edelman is an American musician, songwriter, and composer for film and television. He has produced solo albums for songs that were picked up by leading music performers including The Carpenters, Barry Manilow, Dionne Warwick, Nelly and LaBelle. Other artists who have covered Edelman's songs include Olivia Newton-John, Blood Sweat & Tears, The Fifth Dimension, Kool and the Gang, Bing Crosby, Nancy Wilson, Shirley Bassey, Rosemary Clooney, and Petula Clark to name a few.

He is known for his work in films, and has been awarded many prestigious awards along with two nominations for a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, and 12 BMI Awards.

Some of his best-known film scores include Twins, Ghostbusters II, The Last of the Mohicans, Kindergarten Cop, Beethoven, My Cousin Vinny, The Indian in the Cupboard, Dragonheart, Gettysburg, Daylight, xx and over a hundred more. He also wrote the theme for the popular television series MacGyver.

Carnegie Hall is one of the most prestigious concert venues in the world located in Midtown, Manhattan, New York City, and has set the international standard for musical excellence, welcoming artists and audiences from around the world. From Tchaikovsky, Dvořák, Mahler, and Bartók to George Gershwin, Billie Holiday, Benny Goodman, Judy Garland, and The Beatles, an honor roll of music-making artists representing the finest of every genre has filled Carnegie Hall throughout the years. The Hall's unique history is rooted in its stunning acoustics, the beauty of its three concert halls, and its location in New York City, where it has played a central role in elevating the city into one of the world's great cultural capitals.

Tickets for Randy Edelman's performance at Zankel Hall On December 8th, 2024 in Carnegie Hall are available July 8th, 2024 and can be purchased at CarnegieCharge (212) 247-7800, carnegiehall.org, or at the Box Office on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue. Ticket prices start at $45.