Radial Park at Halletts Point Play Presents PURPLE RAIN With Aaron Marcellus, Nick Rashad Burroughs & Lenesha Randolph
Performances will be presented Thursday, October 15 through Sunday, October 18 and Thursday, October 22 through Sunday, October 25 at 7:00 PM nightly.
Radial Park at Halletts Point Play, on the heels of its premiere production of The Phantom of the Opera, has announced the next movie to hit its big screen, 1984's rock-musical drama and Academy Award winner for Original Song Score, Purple Rain, beginning this Saturday, October 10 at 10:00 PM, following a 7:00 PM final production of The Phantom of the Opera.
Radial Park's Purple Rain: A Live Drive-In Experience will feature select songs from the talents of "American Idol" semi-finalist, Aaron Marcellus ("The Kid"), Broadway's Nick Rashad Burroughs ("Morris") and Grammy Award nominee Lenesha "Sister" Randolph ("Mother").
Following Purple Rain's Saturday, October 10th preview, performances will continue Thursday, October 15 through Sunday, October 18 and Thursday, October 22 through Sunday, October 25 at 7:00 PM nightly.
This one of a kind, simultaneously cinematic and theatrical performance, will include specially interwoven musical numbers from the hit-movie, including Let's Go Crazy, Jungle Love, Take Me With U, The Beautiful Ones, Darling Nikki, Sex Shooter, The Bird, I Would Die For You, and Baby I'm A Star performed in-time with the movie, alongside a live 8-piece band.
Tickets ($75 - $150 per group) are now on sale and can be purchased online at RadialPark.com/tickets, where a complete schedule of events can also be found.
