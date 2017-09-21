Rachel Tucker, Brittain Ashford, WEST SIDE STORY 60th Anniversary Celebration and More Coming Up This Month at Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Rachel Tucker, a West Side Story 60th Anniversary Celebration, Julia Mattison Is Ruby Manger, Gloria Reuben, Brittain Ashford and more. Scroll down for details!

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

Rachel Tucker, SEPTEMBER 27-30 AT 7PM:

Following a triumphant run as Elphaba in Wicked the Musical, Rachel Tucker makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut with her hit cabaret show, transferring to New York after two sell-out London runs and UK Tour. Rachel has just finished reprising her role as Elphaba in London's West End, as part of the show's West End 10th Anniversary cast, having also previously played the role to great acclaim in London for 3 years, where she holds the title of longest consecutive running Elphaba and won the 2011 WhatsOnStage award for Best Takeover in a Role. Rachel was the recipient of the Best Female Replacement Award at the 2016 Broadway.com Audience Awards for playing the role on Broadway in 2016. Rachel made her Broadway debut in late 2014 in Sting's musical The Last Ship, creating the role of Meg Dawson, to rave reviews.

Rachel Tucker: Live at Feinstein's/54 Below will be directed by Guy Retallack, who directed both of Rachel's previously successful one-woman shows in London, and is brought to you by Fane Productions in partnership with Parallel Productions.

$45-65 cover charge. $70-80 VIP seating. $90-105 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NY POPS PRESENTS: Lucie Arnaz, SEPTEMBER 25 AT 5:30 PM:

This cabaret fundraiser, hosted by Steven Reineke, music director of the New York Pops, supports our PopsEd music education programs and the more than 5,000 New York City students who participate annually in kids in the balcony at Carnegie Hall, PopsEd lesson-based residencies in public schools, and kids on stage at our birthday gala.

Tickets from $275.

Julia Mattison IS RUBY MANGER, SEPTEMBER 25 AT 9:30PM:

Join fictional Broadway diva Ruby Manger as she makes her long-awaited return to the New York stage! Julia Mattison stars as Ms. Manger, an enigmatic Broadway and film legend, famous for such roles as Trudy the Blind Ghost in I See You, Not Really, But You Know What I Mean (Tony Award winner, Best Musical and Best Actress) and as Roberta in the film Inside Roberta (Sundance Film Festival rejected submission).

Featuring: Taylor Trensch (Hello, Dolly!), Andrew Kober (Sunday in the Park with George), Noel Carey (Brooklyn Sound), Sara Chase (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and more special guests to be announced.

Written and Created by Julia Mattison. Directed by Max Friedman (Midnight at the Never Get). Original Music by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey. Featuring Orchestrations by Charlie Rosen (Maya and Marty, Charlie Rosen's Broadway Big Band)

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

WEST SIDE STORY 60TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, SEPTEMBER 26 & AT 7:00PM:

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate the groundbreaking musical masterpiece West Side Story on the 60th anniversary of the show's Broadway opening. With an immortal score by Leonard Bernstein (music) and Stephen Sondheim (lyrics), West Side Story opened at the Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 1957. This tribute concert will feature some of the most beloved songs from the show: "Something's Coming," "Maria," "Tonight," "Cool," "I Feel Pretty," "Somewhere," and others.

Cast includes: Ashley Marie (Maria in West Side Story at Musical Theatre West and Riverside Repertory Theater in CA); Tyler William Milliron, (Spamilton, Musicals Tonight! productions of Do Re Mi and Pardon My English); Leah Horowitz (Follies, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Les Miserables, and Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway); Natalie Storrs (Sister Act first national tour); and the multiple-award-winning cabaret, nightclub, and concert singer Natalie Douglas. Plus a performance by Matthew and John Drinkwater and a special appearance by Harvey Evans, whose credits include both the original Broadway production and the film version of West Side Story. Produced and hosted by journalist/theater historian Michael Portantiere, with Matthew Martin Ward at the piano.

$40-$50 cover charge. $75-85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Gloria Reuben: GREAT LADIES OF MOTOWN, SEPTEMBER 27 AT 9:30PM:

Join actress/singer Gloria Reuben for a fun night celebrating the fantastic Ladies of Motown! From The Supremes, to The Marvelettes, to Mary Wells, and more, Great Ladies of Motown will be sure to please everyone! Gloria's first version of her template celebrating women in music began with her show LADIES' NIGHT: Great Ladies of Song, which she performed at Feinstein's/54 Below in March 2017, singing songs from KD Lang and Ella Fitzgerald to Alanis Morisette and Sade. Her new show Great Ladies of Motown is the first of many sequels to the original LADIES' NIGHT!

Gloria is known as an Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award nominated actress with acclaimed roles in, among other TV series, ER, Raising the Bar, Falling Skies, and Mr. Robot. The highlight of her film career was co-starring alongside Daniel Day-Lewis and Sally Field in Steven Spielberg's film Lincoln, where she portrayed Elizabeth Keckley.

Even though known as an actress, music has always been a big part of this Toronto-born multitalented artist's life. She even took time off from her acting career to tour as a backup singer for Tina Turner in Ms. Turner's tour 24/7! Now Gloria can't wait to show yet another side of her musical talent while honoring the exquisiteness of the female Motown voice.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

REFINERY29: BADASS WOMEN OF BROADWAY, SEPTEMBER 28 AT 7:30PM:

In these strange and somewhat desperate times, the world needs more badass women. In this one night only concert event, members of the Broadway community along with some employees of Refinery29, the leading name in women's digital media, will join forces to raise money for those devastated by Hurricane Harvey and Irma. A portion of proceeds will also go to Broadway Care: Equity Fights Aids.

The Badass Women of Broadway will be a collection of songs from some of the theatre's most iconic heroines. We celebrate the mothers, the daughters, the love struck, the heartbroken, the fighters, the pacifists, and the multi-dimensional female characters that motivate us to own our power.

Badass Women of Broadway is produced by Hannah Cecille, an employee of Refinery 29 who was last seen producing Broadway Kidz Backwards at Feinstein's 54 Below.

Badass Women of Broadway will feature some of Refinery29's staff members including Hannah Cecille, Lucie Fink, Patricia Beam, Zachary Clause, and members of the Broadway community. Starring Barrett Doss, Coco Cohn, Hillary Porter, Kianee Truvillion, Grace Leszynski, Katie Goffman, Kalilah Black, Sahar Milani, Danyelle Williamson, Aisha Carpenter, Lily Ramras, Ally Veloudis, and Carrie Berk.

Hosted by Sam Reece and Becky Chicoine, the Girls with Brown Hair. Performers and writers at the Upright Citizens Brigade since 2011, they have headlined at comedy festivals and theaters all over the United States. Sam and Becky have written for MTV, the NBCU Upfronts, and have been featured on Comedy Central, Bustle, Mashable, Splitsider, CollegeHumor, and their Mothers' Facebook pages. You can see them perform monthly at the UCB Theatre or in many commercials on television and the #internet. Oh and yes, they have musical theater degrees.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE Ed Sullivan BIRTHDAY SHOW!, SEPTEMBER 28 AT 9:30PM:

Yes, this is Ed Sullivan's birthday! And what better day could there be to honor the gentleman who brought New York City's vibrant world of live entertainment into the homes of America every Sunday night for decades! Elvis! The Beatles! Broadway shows! Spinning Plates! Everything and everybody with the talent to entertain performed for Mr. Sullivan and the nation. On his birthday, we'll celebrate Ed Sullivan with a wide variety of entertainments that will mirror the incredible diversity of his show. You'll hear famous pop songs that graced his stage, show tunes that, when performed on The Ed Sullivan Show, turned Broadway musicals into hits overnight, plus the classic songs performed by a parade of America's greatest singers who appeared on his show. And maybe even a puppet and a juggler, but hopefully no dog acts. Our show will star the same wide array of today's brilliant New York performers who, if Mr. Sullivan and his show were around today, would be starring on his program.

And there is more! In addition to Ed Sullivan's birthday, we will be celebrating the birthday of New York impressario, Scott Siegel, who is putting on this very shoW. Scott is the producer of more than 300 major concerts all over the world and countless nightclub shows, including a steady stream of sold out shows for Feinstein's/54 Below. He is perhaps best known as the creator/writer/director/host of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, which just recently concluded its 17th season. His birthday is one day after Ed Sullivan's so we're making it a joint birthday party. Hope you'll all attend. No presents, just your presence, please!

Featuring: Steve "The Whistler" Herbst, Maxine Linehan ("Fiercely Talented" - NY Times), Farah Alvin (Drama Desk Nominee, Nine, Saturday Night Fever), Jillian Louis (multi-award winning actress; It Shoulda Been You), Scott Coulter (2X Nightlife Award Winner), Douglas Ladnier (Jekyll & Hyde, vocalist performing in more than 60 countries), and The Broadway by the Year Chorus. More stars to be announced soon!

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Liz Byrne: THE ORIGINAL VINtage millennial, SEPTEMBER 29 AT 9:30PM:

Liz Byrne, seen in Broadway's Baby It's You, is thrilled to return to Feinstein's/54 Below by popular demand in her new show "The Original Vintage Millennial." Liz will perform her favorite tunes as she celebrates individuality and performers that have inspired her... from Billie Holiday to Beyonce! Known for her ability to sing any style, this postmodern show will include mashups, musical theater, contemporary pop and oldies.

Joined by one or two spectacular guest performers, including Beth Leavel, this will surely be a dazzling night you won't want to miss!

$35-45 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE LATE COMET: Celia Mei Rubin IS #34ANDSINGLE, SEPTEMBER 29 AT 11:30PM:

Celia Mei Rubin (Matilda, The Great Comet) is #34andsingle. Come on out to Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate with her as she celebrates her birthday at midnight by lamenting bitterly but endearingly on her perpetual singledom. She may end up #35andsingle by the end of the night, but it will probably be agreed that she still has the body of a 25 year-old, so let's be honest: 35 has rarely looked this good, single or not.

Accompanied by musical director and crazy sidekick, Seth Bisen-Hersh (Every Day a Little Seth, Love Quirks), along with some cool pals, the one guarantee is that the stage will be filled with weirdos. A portion of proceeds from this show will benefit Doctors Without Borders.

Featuring: Megan Masako Haley (Pacific Overtures, Wicked Tour), Tommy McDowell (Cabaret Tour, American Idiot Tour), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q, Into The Woods Tour), Scott Stangland (The Great Comet, Once) and Reji Woods (The Wiz 40th Anniversary Concert in Central Park, Black Nativity)

Directed by Austin Regan

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE LATE COMET: Brittain Ashford, SEPTEMBER 30 AT 9:30PM:

Join Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812's Brittain Ashford in her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! Brittain originated the role of Sonya in The Great Comet at Ars Nova in 2012, and received a Lortel nomination for her performance during the Off-Broadway Kazino run.

Brittain has also appeared in Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet and fronts her own band, Prairie Empire. Tonight Brittain is proud to present a night of her own music and some favorite covers with some of her favorite New York musicians and special (surprise) guests.

$35-45 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

AN EVENING OF CULT CLASSICS TO BENEFIT THE ACLU, SEPTEMBER 30 AT 11:30PM:

Are you die hard Carrie fan? Do you live for midnight showings of Rocky Horror Picture Show? Wish you were born a few decades earlier so you could have seen the original The Cradle Will Rock? Join emerging artists for an almost-midnight showing of collections from your favorite cult classics. Songs will revolve around the themes of propaganda, activism, and identity, and proceeds will be donated to the ACLU.

$15 cover charge. $35 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

Related Articles