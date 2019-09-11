Rachel Chavkin, Billy Porter, John Cameron Mitchell, and More Will Take Part in the New Yorker Festival

The complete lineup has been announced for this year's New Yorker Festival, which will take place October 11-13. Some familiar faces in the Broadway world will be in attendance, including Rachel Chavkin, Billy Porter, John Cameron Mitchell, and Jackie Sibblies Drury.

Chavkin's appearance will be made in a panel titled "Trump: A Character Study" alongside Stephen Greenblatt, Terrance Hayes, and Curtis Sittenfeld, and moderated by Adam Gopnik. Porter will sit down with Rachel Syme in a talk called "Fabulosity." Mitchell will give a performances, as well as give a talk with Sarah Larson. Finally, Drury will be featured on the panel title "And She Was Loved," celebrating Toni Morrison. That panel also features Edwidge Danticat, Farah Jasmine Griffin, and Tracy K. Smith, and is moderated by Hilton Als.

For more information, the complete lineup, and to purchase tickets to any of the events, visit https://festival.newyorker.com/.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You