Rachel Bloom, Harvey Fierstein, Jennifer Grey & More Upcoming at 92Y

92Y has announced new events for April, featuring Rachel Bloom, Jennifer Grey, Bill Gates and more.

See the full schedule below!

***Online***



RACHEL BLOOM IN CONVERSATION WITH ACTOR & COMEDIAN MATT ROGERS: I WANT TO BE WHERE THE NORMAL PEOPLE ARE

Tue, Apr 26, 7 pm, $20

Join Emmy Award-winning creator of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rachel Bloom with actor, comedian Matt Rogers (Las Culturistas podcast) for a conversation on her paperback collection of personal essays, I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are. Brimming with the frank and wicked charm that made Crazy Ex-Girlfriend a hit, Bloom's book explores the idea of fitting in - if so many of us feel different, then what does it mean to be normal? In candid and sidesplittingly funny essays, Bloom reflects on her own history with ever-elusive normalcy and all the things that set her apart in life - the perils of middle school, her OCD and depression, the complexity of female friendship, and, of course, her love of Disney and Spanx. Be there for this hilarious conversation as Bloom and Rogers dish on all of it - anxiety, fame, stories that didn't make it into the book, her upcoming projects, and more. NOTE: If you cannot make the zoom event live, it will be available for viewing the following day.

***In Person & Online***



JENNIFER GREY IN CONVERSATION WITH KATIE COURIC: OUT OF THE CORNER

Mon, May 2, 7:30 pm, from $20

Join acclaimed actress Jennifer Grey as she discusses her life and career, as chronicled in the new book, Out of the Corner: A Memoir. A deeply candid and refreshingly spirited account of identity lost and found, the star of the iconic film Dirty Dancing takes readers on on a vivid tour of the experiences that have shaped her, from her childhood as the daughter of Broadway and film legend Joel Grey, to the surprise hit with Patrick Swayze that made her America's sweetheart, to her inspiring season eleven win on ABC's Dancing with the Stars . Throughout this intimate narrative, Grey richly evokes places and times that were defining for a generation-from her preteen days in 1970s Malibu and wild child nights in New York's club scene, to her roles in quintessential movies of the 1980s, including The Cotton Club, Red Dawn, and her breakout performance in Ferris Bueller's Day Off. With self-deprecating humor and frankness, she looks back on her unbridled, romantic adventures in Hollywood. And she shares the devastating fallout from a plastic surgery procedure that caused the sudden and stunning loss of her professional identity and career. Distinctive, moving, and powerful, told with generosity and pluck, Out of the Corner is a memoir about a never-ending personal evolution, a coming-of-age story for women of every age. Grey is currently teaming up with Lionsgate as executive producer and to star in the long-awaited Dirty Dancing sequel. NOTE: Grey will stay and sign copies of her book which will be available for purchase on site.

***Online***



BILL GATES WITH FAREED ZAKARIA: HOW TO PREVENT THE NEXT PANDEMIC

Tue, May 3, 3:30 pm, FREE with registration - here

Join technologist, philanthropist and global health advocate Bill Gates as he talks with CNN's Fareed Zakaria about his new book, How to Prevent the Next Pandemic . In a special 92Y appearance, Gates addresses what the world can and must do to avert another global catastrophe. Sharing insights from leading scientific experts and his own experience with the Gates Foundation working to eradicate infectious diseases, he explains how the world can stop future outbreaks from becoming pandemics and ultimately save lives.

***In Person***



EITAN EATS THE WORLD: NEW COMFORT CLASSICS TO COOK RIGHT NOW

Eitan Bernath in Conversation with New York Times Cooking Video Journalist Vaughn Vreeland

Thu, May 5, 7:30 pm, from $25

TikTok food sensation Eitan Bernath joins New York Times Senior Video Journalist, Vaughn Vreeland, to talk about his debut cookbook, Eitan Eats the World . Eitan's energy, positivity, and "you can definitely do this!" approach to cooking has brought him millions of fans across social media. It also brought the attention of Drew Barrymore, who made him food guru on her daytime talk show. Eitan shares his journey and chats about the delicious, achievable recipes in his new book - global dishes like Green Shakshuka and Chicken Kathi Roll - and twists on comfort food classics, like Double Grilled Cheese with Blueberry-Thyme Jam. Hear him talk about the food that excites him most, cooking food in a digital world, trying frog's legs with Drew Barrymore, and what he'll be cooking up next.

***In Person***



PARAMOUNT+ RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS

Raja, Jinkx Monsoon, Jaida Essence Hall, Monét X Change, Trinity The Tuck, Shea Couleé, Yvie Oddly, and The Vivienne in Conversation

Mon, May 9, 7 pm, from $25

Join RuPaul's Drag Race legends Raja, Jinkx Monsoon, Jaida Essence Hall, Monét X Change, Trinity The Tuck, Shea Couleé, Yvie Oddly, and The Vivienne on their dazzling, powerhouse new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. For years, RuPaul's Emmy Award-winning series has helped turn some of the most talented drag queens in the world into superstars - and in the new seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars , for the first time, a cast entirely made up of former winners will compete to become the Queen of Queens. Hear the cast discuss the making of the season, their journeys in drag before and after becoming winners on the show and much more.

***In Person & Online***



HARVEY FIERSTEIN - I WAS BETTER LAST NIGHT

Mon, May 10, 7 pm, from $20

Cultural icon, gay rights activist, and four-time Tony Award-winning actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein began writing his poignant and hilarious new memoir I Was Better Last Night because his "desk was clear" during the Covid Broadway shutdown. It's a revealing never-before-told stories of his personal struggles and conflict, of sex and romance, and of his legendary career which transported him from community theater in Brooklyn, to the lights of Broadway, to the absurd excesses of Hollywood and back. Though he never planned on being an actor he's received accolades and awards for acting in and/or writing an incredible string of hit plays, films, and TV shows: Hairspray, Fiddler on the Roof, Mrs. Doubtfire, Independence Day, Cheers, La Cage Aux Folles, Torch Song Trilogy, Newsies, Kinky Boots and most recently contributing a revised book to the revival of Funny Girl. While he has never shied away from the spotlight, Mr. Fierstein says that even those closest to him have never heard most of the tales--revealed in these wildly entertaining pages. Join us live and in person (online too) and hear him share, in his unique and recognizable voice, some of the best.

NOTE - NEW DATE

***In Person & Online***



BOB AND NATE ODENKIRK WITH DAVID CROSS: AUDIBLE's SUMMER IN ARGYLE

Tue, May 11, 7:30 pm, from $20

What do a hot dog-eating contest, an annual murder, and a DMV that's also a fancy restaurant have in common? You can only find out in Argyle. Join comedy writer Nate Odenkirk (The New Yorker, The Onion) and his father, Emmy Award-winning writer and actor Bob Odenkirk (Mr. Show, Better Call Saul) on their new Audible Original Summer in Argyle , in conversation with David Cross. Created by Nate and Bob, the Odenkirks' hilarious new murder mystery podcast is a perfect blend of old-time radio theater and unbridled nonsense, featuring some of the biggest stars in comedy - including David Cross, Tim Robinson, and Paul F. Tompkins. Hear them discuss the podcast's genesis and their unique father-son collaboration.

***Online***



MY LIFE: GROWING UP ASIAN IN AMERICA

Jes Vu, SuChin Pak, Trung Le Nguyen, Tanaïs, and Kim Tran in Conversation

Thu, May 12, 6:30 pm, $20

Join journalist SuChin Pak, cartoonist Trung Le Nguyen, and writers Tanaïs and Kim Tran for a vital panel discussion on the complexity and diversity of experience navigating Asian American life - and the new anthology My Life: Growing Up Asian in America. Asian Americans represent more than 20 different countries and dozens more territories with unique languages, histories, and cultures, and yet 23 million people in this country are often lumped into a single identity: Asian. Coinciding with AAPI Heritage Month, My Life examines the multitude of Asian American experience - from battling the "model minority" myth and navigating racist microaggressions to the joy of community, and much more. Hear the personal stories that have defined the lives of Pak, Nguyen, Tanaïs, and Tran - and find out how this celebration of a sprawling and deeply interwoven American community can lead to solidarity, action, hope, and a roadmap for a better future.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

For more details and additional events including the world premiere screening of George Washington the Pursuit of Religious Freedom, Shauna Niequist with Savannah Guthrie , Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin in Conversation with Maggie Haberman and more, please click here: 92Y.org/Events

***In Person & Online***

THE PUZZLER: A.J. JACOBS AND WILL SHORTZ IN CONVERSATION

Mon, Apr 25, 7:30 pm, from $20

***Online***

Cabaret Conversations with Michael Kirk Lane | MELISSA ERRICO

Mon, Apr 25, 7 pm, $20

***In Person & Online***

FINDING ME: OSCAR, TONY AND EMMY AWARD WINNER VIOLA DAVIS IN CONVERSATION WITH TARANA BURKE

Wed, Apr 27, 7 pm, from $20

***In Person & Online***

BEEPLE IN CONVERSATION WITH GLENN FUHRMAN

Wed, May 4, 7 pm, from $20

***In Person & Online***

Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis | TOMMY HILFIGER AND DEE OCLEPPO-HILFIGER

Wed, May 4, 7:30 pm, from $20



Recalibrate Reality: The Future of NY features conversations with leading figures in government, business, the arts, academia, science and public health, and other key sectors, hosted by Scott Rechler. Past conversations are available On Demand and the series continues with more programs TBA. All events are FREE with registration.



For more information visit: https://www.92y.org/