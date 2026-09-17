REVIVAL 10: RETROSPECTIVE to Honor 20 Years of Dances for a Variable Population
Free performances will take place at Washington Square Park and New York Botanical Garden with interactive All-Together Dance Workshops.
DANCES FOR A VARIABLE POPULATION (DVP), a pioneering multigenerational dance company, has announced REVIVAL 10: Retrospective, a free public performance series celebrating two decades of visionary artistry under the leadership of Founder and Artistic Director Emerita Naomi Goldberg Haas. This landmark event pays homage to 20 years of DVP's vibrant engagement with older adult artists and the power of intergenerational dance. Performances and workshops will be given on Sunday, September 27, 4:00PM at Washington Square Park, Garibaldi Plaza and Wednesday, October 7, 2:30PM, at New York Botanical Garden (NYBG).
REVIVAL 10: Retrospective features a compelling program of iconic choreography from the past decade of the REVIVAL series by Goldberg Haas, alongside seminal works created by legendary New York City–based choreographers and long-time collaborators Audrey Madison, Ellen Graff, Shirley Black-Brown Coward, Myna Majors, and Kathy Sanson. The performances will showcase 70 accomplished older adult dancers from DVP's free, ongoing Movement Speaks programs across the city—bringing to life a joyful and moving retrospective of community, movement, and resilience.
Each event includes a FREE performance and an interactive All-Together Dance Workshop. This unique participatory experience invites dancers, choreographers, and audience members to unite in an accessible, uplifting movement session that celebrates connection through dance and culminates in a lively dance party for all participants.
REVIVAL 10: Retrospective stands as a testament to DVP's mission to transform the lives of older adults through dance, in pursuit of a world where older adults across New York City's diverse neighborhoods are seen, supported, and celebrated for their creativity and artistry.
Performance and Workshop Dates & Locations:
Sunday, September 27, 2026 | Washington Square Park, Garibaldi Plaza, Manhattan 10003
RAINDATE: Sunday October 11, 2026
4:00 PM – All-Together Dance Workshop & Performance
Wednesday, October 7th, 2026 | NYBG (New York Botanical Garden), Mosholu Entrance, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx 10458
2:30 PM – All-Together Dance Workshop & Performance
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