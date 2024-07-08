Los Angeles REEFER MADNESS to Host Reunion Concert Featuring Bell, Campbell, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reefer Madness The Musical has announced a special, one-night-only, reunion concert to celebrate the four-week extension of the critically acclaimed production. July 30th will be a special evening of songs and stories as original and past members of the Reefer Madness cast from stage and screen reunite to celebrate the show's continued success. Kristen Bell, Christian Campbell and company will share memories and music from the last 25 years from this incredible show.

“Producing this show has been such a labor of love,” said Kristen Bell, “I am thrilled to get up on stage with these people who have become like family to me and honor this show we all love so much.” Christian Campbell added, "Why do we all keep coming back to Reefer? This show is sticky - once you've tried it you can't get it out of your life. It's funny, smart and mischievous. It has something to say about the world - without being preachy. Which makes for great theater."

Director of the original Los Angeles production as well as the off-Broadway run and the film, Andy Fickman explains, “the enduring appeal of this show is a tribute to the strength of the writing by Kevin Murphy and Dan Studney. For a show to not just survive, but to continue to grow and evolve as Reefer Madness has, from my original vision, to the wonderful show Spencer Liff has created, is truly something to celebrate.”

In addition to Bell and Campbell, the reunion concert will feature Harry S. Murphy (Original Lecturer in LA and Warden Harrah in the 2005 movie) John Kassir (original Ralph in LA & NYC productions and Ralph Wiley/Uncle Sam in the 2005 movie), Lori Alan (Mae Coleman in the original LA run), Stacy Sibley (part of the original LA ensemble, who also played Mary Lane), Larry Poindexter (Jack/Jesus during the original LA run), Samantha Harris (Placard Girl in the original LA run), Aukai Cain (Ensemble/Monkey during the original LA run), Elijah Myles Breckel (Ensemble during the original LA run), and Paul Nygro (Ralph during the original LA run-and part of the NY ensemble), with special surprise guests to come.

The stellar cast will be joined by musicians Nathan Wang (keyboard), Sid Sosa (guitar), Jordan Lamoureux (bass), and Phil Moore (sax, clarinet, flute). The event will be Music Directed by David Lamoureux (drums). An afterparty in the Victory Garden will follow the concert, co-presented by Gelato.

A hit with audiences and critics alike, Reefer Madness is extending its run through August 18th. Harker Jones wrote for Broadway World, “This is an inventive show that is wildly entertaining, wacky and smart and skewed. Just the potion we need to take us away from the real madness of the world even if only for an evening.” And Jonas Schwartz for TheaterMania wrote, “Director and choreographer Spencer Liff and a stellar cast make this revival at the Reefer Den in Hollywood a winner, delivering an intoxicating high as potent as the original.”

The current run of the production, which Chris Willman of Variety said, “delivers a mixture of frolic, mayhem and show-biz razzle-dazzle,” stars Anthony Norman (The Prom, Dear Evan Hansen) as Jimmy Harper, Darcy Rose Byrnes (Big Shot, Sofia the First) as Mary Lane, J. Elaine Marcos (Annie, Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as Sally De Bain, and Nicole Parker (Mad TV, Wicked) as Mae Coleman along with Thomas Dekker (Swimming with Sharks, A Nightmare on Elm Street) as Ralph Wiley and Bryan Daniel Porter (Dog Man, Sand Land) as The Lecturer/Jack/Jesus.

Each evening performance is followed by an onsite afterparty at The Reefer Den where guests can continue to enjoy live music, curated cocktails and munchies galore. Guests are also be granted access to The Victory Garden, a charming adjacent outdoor space with exciting brand activations, where they can commune with Hollywood stars under the Hollywood stars.

Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff. Associate directed/choreographed by Maxx Reed. Book and lyrics by Kevin Murphy, book and music by Dan Studney. Produced by Kristen Bell, Christian Campbell, Alan Cumming, Andy Fickman, Kevin Murphy, America Olivo, and Dan Studney. Co-produced by Maia Falconi-Sachs, Madison Mohn, Nick Padgett, Matthew A. Rosenthal, Jason Turchin, Amirose Eisenbach, Josie Yount and Raji Kalra, and Executive Produced by Wendy Parker. Music direction by David Lamoureux. Stage managed by Melissa Richter and Megan Crockett.

Reefer Madness The Musical is currently playing at the historic Hollywood venue, The Whitley (6555 Hollywood Blvd). Tickets for Reefer Madness The Musical are available now at www.reefermadness.com. And tickets for the special Reunion Concert on July 30th can be purchased through Eventbrite here: RM Reunion Tix 20% of ticket sales from the Reunion Concert will benefit cannabis prisoner reform with 40 Tons Foundation 501(c)(3).

Reefer Madness The Musical is the revival of the highly acclaimed musical comedy that took Los Angeles by storm in the late nineties, won multiple Ovation, Back Stage West Garland, and L.A. Drama Critics Circle awards, including triple wins for Best Musical and Best Score, and went on to spawn an Emmy Award-winning film adaptation, along with hundreds of professional and amateur productions worldwide.