RECAP: N'Kenge Talked About Her Upcoming Donna Summer Show on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued today (2pm) for VARIETY THURSDAY with Delia Ephron, Carol Kane and the cast of PBS' Mass including Isabel Santiago, Karim Sulayman and Paulo Szot. Joined by director Kevin Newbury.

Deliah Ephron and Carole Kane talked about their production of LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE, which will be available for streaming on the 92nd Street Y website on May 25th.

Director, Kevin Newbury talked about PBS' MASS. "We filmed it last summer in 2019 to be broadcast this Friday at 9pm on PBS Great Performances...Bernstein's MASS opened at the Kennedy Center in 1971 and it's this epic piece with 250 artists on stage led by Paulo [Szot]. It's a very important piece for this moment and we feel honored that it's going to be shown during this trying time."

N'Kenge came on to talk about her upcoming show. "It's live. I do everything live. Basically it's for the White Horse Company to raise money for the Indie Theatre COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It's Friday, May 29th at 9pm on Zoom...45-minute segment called FOREVER SUMMER where I'm honoring the Queen of Disco and talking about her life and showcasing some of her hits...the founders of White Horse Company are members at The Players Club and Cindy and myself are on the board of the Players so that's how we connected. We've been wanting to collaborate for a while. We think that Donna Summer's life is very amazing and intriguing. We're actually looking at doing another show when theatre's are open, a show that's just on Donna Summers and her life with original music and original script."

Paulo performed "I Go On" from MASS and N'Kenge sang "Believe in Yourself" from THE WIZ.

Click HERE to watch the full episode.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You