RECAP: Mary Wilson of The Supremes Talks of Racism and Broadway Dreams on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in The House continued Thursday night (8pm) with the legendary Mary Wilson of The Supremes. Ms. Wilson will share stories of her experience navigating her music career amidst the backdrop of racism and Jim Crow laws in the 1960s. This episode was in support of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Mary Wilson talked about an organization she's become involved with. "An organization I'm personally involved with is the St. Louis Urban League and they have been around for years and years and years...they're doing a lot of work so I told them I want to be involved...I just wanted to get a shoutout to them for all the good work they've done."

She then talked about her Broadway dreams. "I'm very happy I'm an artist so I can make people happy. I wanna do Broadway too...I would love to do that. At my age 76, I've done almost everything...My bucket list is doing Broadway. Maybe even a Supremes Play?"

She later shared some news, "They're [Motown] rereleasing our FUNNY GIRL album that we did. We did the FUNNY GIRL album, we did the RODGERS AND HART album, and we always sang those types of songs in our shows. That's what we did but our recordings were pop songs."

Click HERE to watch the full episode.

Click HERE to donate to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund

Click HERE for more info on The Urban League of St. Louis.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You