RECAP: Mary Wilson of The Supremes Talks of Racism and Broadway Dreams on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in The House continued Thursday night (8pm) with the legendary Mary Wilson of The Supremes. Ms. Wilson will share stories of her experience navigating her music career amidst the backdrop of racism and Jim Crow laws in the 1960s. This episode was in support of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
Mary Wilson talked about an organization she's become involved with. "An organization I'm personally involved with is the St. Louis Urban League and they have been around for years and years and years...they're doing a lot of work so I told them I want to be involved...I just wanted to get a shoutout to them for all the good work they've done."
She then talked about her Broadway dreams. "I'm very happy I'm an artist so I can make people happy. I wanna do Broadway too...I would love to do that. At my age 76, I've done almost everything...My bucket list is doing Broadway. Maybe even a Supremes Play?"
She later shared some news, "They're [Motown] rereleasing our FUNNY GIRL album that we did. We did the FUNNY GIRL album, we did the RODGERS AND HART album, and we always sang those types of songs in our shows. That's what we did but our recordings were pop songs."
Click HERE to watch the full episode.
Click HERE to donate to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund
Click HERE for more info on The Urban League of St. Louis.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Progress is being made in the world of musical theatre today, as OnStage Blog's Chris Peterson reports that Hairspray creator Marc Shaiman and Scott W... (read more)
Chris Trousdale, Former Member of DREAM STREET Who Began Career on Broadway, Has Died at 34
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and musicians Chris Trousdale has passed away. TMZ has reported that he passed away due to COVID-19. He... (read more)
Lea Michele Responds to Being Called Out for Behavior on GLEE Set- 'We Can All Grow and Change...'
Lea has now issued an apology in response. 'I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,' says Michele. 'We can all grow and chan... (read more)
Amber Riley Responds to Lea Michele Drama With 'I Don't Give a S---. People Are Out Here Dying'
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The late... (read more)
NAACP Encourages Moment of Silence Today to Honor George Floyd
NAACP is asking that everyone joins in for a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds today, June 4, at 3:45pm.... (read more)
Diane Paulus Responds to Griffin Matthews
Tony-winning director Diane Paulus has released a statement regarding the creative process behind the musical, Witness Uganda.... (read more)