RECAP: Chester Gregory, James Snyder, and Alli Mauzey Sang on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Friday afternoon (2pm) for a Cry Baby reunion with James Snyder, Elizabeth Stanley, Christopher J. Hanke, Alli Mauzey, Harriet Harris, Chester Gregory.
The cast of CRY BABY talked about how they booked their roles.
James Snyder began, "I was doing a workshop of ROCK OF AGES...John Waters was in town and I got to prove myself essentially. I came to like six [CRY BABY] auditions and they were like 'we don't know.' Then they came and saw the [ROCK OF AGES] workshop and were like 'oh, oh no he can do ok!'"
Chester Gregory said, "We started doing readings for it back when I was doing HAIRSPRAY and the readings and all that stuff just continued to happen throughout my doing TARZAN and then TARZAN closed just in time to do the [CRY BABY] La Jolla run.
Christopher Hanke talked about his audition. "I auditioned for the very first workshop at Bernie Telsey's office...I remember that I committed suicide in my audition song. I killed myself and I think they thought like 'well, that's a strong choice.' I ended up getting the job in the very first workshop."
Chester Gregory sang "I Only Have Eyes 4 You," Alli Mauzey sang "Poisoning Pigeons in the Park," and James Snyder sang "Baby Baby Baby Baby Baby."
Click HERE to watch the full episode.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
