RAYGUN: THE MUSICAL Inspired by Olympic Breaker to Debut in Sydney

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that comedian Steph Broadbridge will debut Raygun: The Musical, inspired by the viral Olympic breaker, in Sydney this week, prior to a full run at comedy festivals in Sydney, Melbourne and Edinburgh next year.

The parody will feature an eight person cast, puppets, and original songs including You May Be a B-girl, But You’ll Always Be an A-girl To Me; I’m Breaking Down; and I’m a Celebrity. The musical will run at Kinsela’s December 7.

Broadbridge shared, "When she continued to be in the media and piped up with different opinions that would blow the story up again, I thought, ‘this could be a brilliant musical'... The story felt very operatic in how extreme everything was."

She shared, "I really want [Raygun] to see it... ’m terrified, though. What if she doesn’t like it? It is a piss-take, but it’s done with love. You like her at the end, and she wins." Check out Broadbridge as Raygun in a promotional photo for the show here!