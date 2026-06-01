Drama Bookshop Will Offer Free Copy of GIANT To Students

The four-time Tony nominated production of Mark Rosenblatt's Giant on Broadway is partnering with The Drama Bookshop to offer free copies of the play to students. With the presentation of a valid student ID at the Drama Bookshop, students will be able to receive one free copy of Giant beginning Monday, June 1, 2026. Limited quantities are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The producers of Giant on Broadway said, “We believe the next generation of playwrights and theater artists should have access to bold, urgent new work that challenges audiences and sparks conversation. Giant speaks directly to the moment we're living in, and we're thrilled to partner with the Drama Book Shop to help place the play into the hands of students and emerging artists.”

The four-time Tony nominated and Olivier Award-winning Best Play, Giant, recently announced recoupment of its $5.6 million Broadway capitalization just 10 weeks into its planned 16-week limited engagement on Broadway, having played only seven shows a week from March through May.

Giant, written by Olivier Award Winner Mark Rosenblatt and directed by Two Time Tony Award Winner Nicholas Hytner, is currently playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street) and is nominated for four 2026 Tony Awards including Best Play, Best Direction of a Play (Nicholas Hytner), Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (John Lithgow) and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play (Aya Cash).

Giant stars Tony Award and Olivier Award winner John Lithgow, Tony nominee Aya Cash, two-time Olivier Award winner Elliot Levey, and two-time Olivier Award nominee Rachael Stirling, Stella Everett, and David Manis. The cast is completed by understudies Geoffrey Cantor, Annie Hägg, Eleanor Handley and Paul O'Brien.

Read the reviews for Giant here and check out photos here.

Giant began Broadway performances on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 and is playing a strictly limited 16-week engagement through Sunday, June 28, 2026 at the Music Box Theatre.