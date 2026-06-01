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Video: Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis Perform 'Wheels of a Dream' From RAGTIME on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

With 11 nominations, Ragtime is the highest-nominated musical revival of the season.

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Ragtime 2025 Broadway Cast Recording - Available Now



Tony nominees Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis stopped by Good Morning America on Monday to perform "Wheels of a Dream" from the hit Broadway revival of Ragtime. Watch the powerhouse duo perform the beloved musical number now. 

With 11 nominations, Ragtime is the highest-nominated musical revival of the season. It has received nominations for Best Revival, Best Choreography, Best Direction, Best Sound Design, Lighting Design, and Costume Design. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Five cast members have also been honored with nominations: Henry and Uranowitz for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Levy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Ross for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, and Lewis for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

The Broadway revival of Ragtime runs through August 2 and currently stars Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Shaina TaubBrandon UranowitzColin DonnellNichelle LewisBen Levi RossAnna Grace BarlowJohn Clay IIIRodd CyrusNick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing. The production is directed by Lear deBessonet, with James Moore as music director.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren BlackmanAllison BlackwellBriana Carlson-GoodmanJordan ChinEean Sherrod CochranBilly CohenKerry ConteRheaume CrenshawEllie FishmanJason ForbachNick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker GillDavid JenningsKaleb JohnsonMarina KondoMorgan MarcellKane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny MolletTom NelisKent OvershownKayla PecchioniJohn RapsonMatthew ScottEllie May SennettDeandre SevonJacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins rounding out the cast.

Ragtime is the musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). 

The musical features a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a book by Terrence McNally, and orchestrations by William David Brohn, all of whom won Tony Awards for their work.


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