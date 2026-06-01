Video: Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis Perform 'Wheels of a Dream' From RAGTIME on GOOD MORNING AMERICA





Tony nominees Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis stopped by Good Morning America on Monday to perform "Wheels of a Dream" from the hit Broadway revival of Ragtime. Watch the powerhouse duo perform the beloved musical number now.

With 11 nominations, Ragtime is the highest-nominated musical revival of the season. It has received nominations for Best Revival, Best Choreography, Best Direction, Best Sound Design, Lighting Design, and Costume Design. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Five cast members have also been honored with nominations: Henry and Uranowitz for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Levy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Ross for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, and Lewis for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

The Broadway revival of Ragtime runs through August 2 and currently stars Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Shaina Taub, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing. The production is directed by Lear deBessonet, with James Moore as music director.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Ellie May Sennett, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins rounding out the cast.

Ragtime is the musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy).

The musical features a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a book by Terrence McNally, and orchestrations by William David Brohn, all of whom won Tony Awards for their work.