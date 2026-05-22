Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Stars in attendance included Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, Daniel Radcliffe, and more.
The Outer Critics Circle announced the winners of the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards earlier this month. The awards ceremony celebrating the winners of the 2025-2026 Broadway and Off-Broadway season was held on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at Manhattan Movement & Arts Center.
Full list of Outer Critics Circle Award winners.
Stars in attendance included Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, Daniel Radcliffe, Joshua Henry, David Lindsay-Abaire, Michael Arden, Joe Mantello, Andrea Martin, Judy Kuhn, and more. Check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf and Daniel Radcliffe
Nygel D. Robinson and Brian Quijada
Chris Jennings, David Lindsay-Abaire and Nicki Hunter
Carl Clemons-Hopkins
Jen Schriever and Michael Arden
Nicole Kastrinos and Lear deBessonet
Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf
Joe Mantello and Laurie Metcalf
Joe Mantello and Laurie Metcalf
Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, and Joe Mantello
Susan Pourfar and Andrea Martin
Nathan Lane and Daniel Radcliffe
Nathan Lane, OCC President David Gordon and Daniel Radcliffe
Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf and Daniel Radcliffe
Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, OCC Vice President Richie Ridge, OCC President David Gordon and Daniel Radcliffe
Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, OCC President David Gordon and Daniel Radcliffe
Stephen Flaherty and Lear deBessonet
Mae Akins Roth and Laurie Metcalf
Sammy Lopez, Fiona Howe Rudin and Ben Holtzman of P3 Productions
Brad Peterson and Ben Pearcy of 59 Productions
Christine Schwarzman, Megan O'Keefe and Micah Frank
Mark William and OCC Vice President Richie Ridge
OCC President David Gordon and OCC Vice President Richie Ridge
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