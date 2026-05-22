My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games May Challenge NEW Grosses

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards

Stars in attendance included Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, Daniel Radcliffe, and more.

By:

The Outer Critics Circle announced the winners of the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards earlier this month. The awards ceremony celebrating the winners of the 2025-2026 Broadway and Off-Broadway season was held on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at Manhattan Movement & Arts Center.

Full list of Outer Critics Circle Award winners.

Stars in attendance included Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, Daniel Radcliffe, Joshua Henry, David Lindsay-Abaire, Michael Arden, Joe Mantello, Andrea Martin, Judy Kuhn, and more. Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf and Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Joshua Henry

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Joshua Henry

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Caroline Aaron

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Nygel D. Robinson

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Nygel D. Robinson and Brian Quijada

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Brian Quijada

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
David Lindsay-Abaire

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
David Lindsay-Abaire

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Chris Jennings, David Lindsay-Abaire and Nicki Hunter

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Ann James and Junior LaBeija

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Dane Laffrey

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Cinco Paul

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Jen Schriever

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Christopher Gattelli

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Hannah Solow

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Katie Finneran

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Michael Arden

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Jen Schriever and Michael Arden

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Lear deBessonet

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Nicole Kastrinos and Lear deBessonet

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Ben Levi Ross

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Ben Levi Ross

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Laurie Metcalf

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Laurie Metcalf

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Joe Mantello and Laurie Metcalf

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Joe Mantello and Laurie Metcalf

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, and Joe Mantello

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Nathan Lane

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Nathan Lane

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Susan Pourfar and Andrea Martin

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Andrea Martin

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Judy Kuhn

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Nathan Lane and Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Nathan Lane, OCC President David Gordon and Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf and Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, OCC Vice President Richie Ridge, OCC President David Gordon and Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, OCC President David Gordon and Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Joe Mantello

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Stephen Flaherty and Lear deBessonet

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Mae Akins Roth and Laurie Metcalf

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Alex Newell

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Kayli Carter

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Zhailon Levingston

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Mike Morris

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Mike Morris and Marcy Heisler

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Junior LaBeija

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Linda Cho

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Sammy Lopez, Fiona Howe Rudin and Ben Holtzman of P3 Productions

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Brad Peterson and Ben Pearcy of 59 Productions

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Christine Schwarzman, Megan O'Keefe and Micah Frank

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Ro Reddick

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
Mark William and OCC Vice President Richie Ridge

Photos: Inside the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Image
OCC President David Gordon and OCC Vice President Richie Ridge

Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Top 3
1. LJ Benet - The Lost Boys, A New Musical
15.2% of votes
2. Joshua Henry - Ragtime
14.6% of votes
3. Nicholas Christopher - Chess
9% of votes

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Videos

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $69
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101