Preston Truman Boyd, David Benoit & More Announced for World Premiere of BRUCE at Seattle Rep

Seattle Rep today announced complete casting of its world-premiere production of Bruce, the new musical is based on Carl Gottlieb's The Jaws Log, a novel about the making of the iconic film. Bruce will perform on the Bagley Wright stage from May 27-June 26, 2022, and will celebrate its official opening night on June 8. Single tickets are on sale now at SeattleRep.org and through Seattle Rep's Patron Services Office at 206-443-2224.

Bruce will feature performances from Hans Altwies (Seattle Rep: An Iliad), Eric Ankrim (Seattle Rep: Come From Away), David Benoit (Broadway: Les Misérables), Preston Truman Boyd (Broadway: Kiss Me Kate), E. Faye Butler (Seattle Rep: Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer), Beth DeVries (Village Theatre: Les Misérables), Candice Song Donehoo (The 5th Avenue Theatre: Beauty and the Beast ), Jay Donnell (National Tour: The Color Purple), Alexandria J. Henderson (Village Theatre: Dreamgirls), MJ Jurgensen (Village Theatre: Matilda), Justin Keyes (Broadway: Mary Poppins), Ramzi Khalaf (Golden Gate Theatre: Broadway's A Christmas Carol), Corinna Lapid Munter (5th Avenue: The Hunchback of Notre Dame), Timothy McCuen Piggee (Broadway: Catch Me If You Can), Jarrod Spector (Broadway: The Cher Show), Cullen R. Titmas (Broadway: Sting's The Last Ship), Brenna Mikale Wagner (National Tour: The Little Mermaid), Matt Wolfe (Broadway: Scandalous), Geoff Packard (Broadway: Bandstand), and Napoleon Maurice Douglas (Denver Center: A Christmas Carol). Additional cast members include understudy Kyle Nicholas Anderson (Village Theatre: Les Misérables) and swings Brian Lange (Village Theatre: 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), and Sarah Rose Davis (5th Avenue/ACT: Urinetown).

The production also announced the full creative team. Bruce will feature music by Richard Oberacker, book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker (Bandstand), and will be directed and choreographed by Donna Feore (Stratford Festival: Chicago). The musical will also feature scenic design by Jason Sherwood (2020 Emmy Award Winner for design of the Oscars), costume design by Tina McCartney (Tony Awards design team), lighting design by Jeff Croiter (Bandstand), sound design by Brian Hsieh (Jagged Little Pill), projection design by Shawn Duan (Oregon Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night), music direction by Lily Ling (Hamilton "And Peggy" Company tour), orchestration/music supervision by Greg Anthony Rassen (Bandstand), stage management by Jessica C. Bomball (Seattle Rep: Indecent), hair and wig design by Liz Printz (The Wiz: Live), and dialect coaching by Gin Hammond (Seattle Rep: Constellations). In addition, Rebecca Aparicio (Kennedy Center: Beastgirl) will serve as the Associate Director, Angela Chan (National Tour: Cats) as the Associate Music Director, and Nikki Long as the Assistant Choreographer (Village Theatre: Guys & Dolls).

In 1974, a virtually unknown 26-year-old director set out to film a best-selling novel.

Invading a sleepy fishing island off Cape Cod to shoot on the open ocean, he battled weather, water, hostile locals, an exploding budget, endless delays, and a highly dysfunctional mechanical star named Bruce. Based on The Jaws Log by Carl Gottlieb, this world-premiere musical takes you behind the scenes of the world's first summer blockbuster.

WHEN:

May 27 - June 26, 2022

Performance times: Tuesday-Sunday

Select Saturday, Sunday, and Wednesday matinees at 2:00 p.m. and evening performances at 7:30 p.m. (no matinees during previews)

Press Invite Night: Wednesday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Seattle Rep's Bagley Wright. Theater, located at Seattle Center at the corner of Second Ave. and Mercer St., Seattle, Washington

TICKETS:

Start at $17 - ON SALE NOW

Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ may be purchased by calling 206.443.2224 beginning today, March 21 at 12:00 p.m. PT

For ticket reservations, go online at seattlerep.org or call Seattle Rep's Patron Services Offices at 206.443.2222 or toll-free at 877.900.9285.

Seattle Rep offers Pay What You Choose tickets available for all of our performances. Pay What You Choose seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis with a minimum donation of $5 per person over the phone, and a minimum of $1 in person. Tickets are also available with our digital partner TodayTix 24 hours in advance or you may pre-order your tickets by phone at 206-443-2222. In-person purchases are available now.

There is a limit of 4 Pay What You Choose tickets per person. (Full-price tickets may be reserved in advance in any quantity.)

About Seattle Rep

Seattle Rep puts theater at the heart of public life. Founded in 1963 and winner of the 1990 Tony Award® for Outstanding Regional Theatre, Seattle Rep is currently led by Artistic Director Braden Abraham and Managing Director Jeffrey Herrmann. Over a season and throughout the year, Seattle Rep collaborates with extraordinary artists to create productions and programs that reflect and elevate the diverse cultures, perspectives, and life experiences of the Pacific Northwest. Seattle Rep's ntionally recognized programs include the New Play Program, Seattle Rep's Public Works, Youth Engagement programs, Pay What You Choose ticketing options, and numerous audience enrichment and engagement opportunities including post-play panels, discussions, and community events and presentations.

The Title Sponsors for Bruce are the Edgerton Foundation and H.D. Fowler Company. The Producing Partners are Terri Olson Miller & Tom Miller, Stephen Behnen & Mary Hornsby, and David Robinson. The Associate Sponsors are Perkins Coie LLP and National Alliance of Musical Theatre. The 2021/22 Season Sponsor is ArtsFund.