Pregones/PRTT and Harlem 9 Present 48 HOURS IN...EL BRONX

48 Hours in... El Bronx is a joint production by Pregones/PRTT and Harlem 9 that brings together the work of 30 Latinx artists in six 10-minute plays written and produced over a 96-hour period.

The plays are inspired by photographs from the collective of photographers, Seis del Sur (Six from the South), who have been documenting the visual history of the South Bronx for over 40 years. 48 Hours in...El Bronx is streaming now through February 22, 2020 and tickets are available here starting at $10.

48 Hours in... El Bronx is in its fourth year and was created in partnership with Pregones/PRTT, the longest-running theater company centering Puerto Rican and Latinx artistry in New York City, and Harlem 9 a producing organization composed of Black theater professionals whose mission is to create productions that explore the past, present, and future of Black culture and to celebrate its rich history of storytelling.

The chosen photographs from Six from the South's collection, that served as inspiration for the plays of 48 Hours in...El Bronx, show life in the Bronx through street and studio portraiture and live-performance photography. Six from the South comprises of six Nuyorican and Puerto Rican photographers who have gained renown for their photojournalism and documentary work. The group has been documenting life in the South Bronx from the tumultuous period of the fire-for-hire "Bronx burning" epoch-to the present.