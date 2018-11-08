Podcast: Natasha Katz, Joan Marcus & More Stop By on the Latest Episodes of THE FABULOUS INVALID!

Theater stalwart Jamie Du Mont, Lucille Lortel Award winner Leslie Kritzer, writer and theater critic Rob Russo, and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard recently launched their brand-new Broadway-centric podcast, The Fabulous Invalid. The inaugural season will consist of 40 episodes, released weekly between Broadway performances on Wednesday two-show days. Select episodes will be taped from the group's "usual table" at the famed theater restaurant Orso.

Episode 5: Joan Marcus: Truth But Not The Total Truth

On this week's show, we talk to legendary theater photographer Joan Marcus about what production photography means today, her favorite photos and just how tough it is to get those iconic shots. Jamie, Rob and Jennifer also discuss "My Favorite Murder," twice, the lack of musical revivals this season, confess a few sins and give a special shout-out to our very own Leslie Kritzer.

Episode 6: Jocelyn Bioh: Truth Is In The Humor

On this episode, we chat with actress and playwright Jocelyn Bioh, whose play, "School Girls, Or the African Mean Girls Play", is currently running off-Broadway. We discuss her brilliant play, colorism, taking chances, working the "Shrek" lottery, and reality television. Rob, Jamie and Jennifer discuss hugs (not Jamie's favorite thing), making art, revivals and death (a podcast favorite). Rob gives us a look inside New York's incredible MCC Theater, where "School Girls" is currently playing.

Episode 7: Tracie Bennett: Leave It At The Stage Door On this week's show, we talk with two time Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Tracie Bennett. Tracie is best known for her roles in the West End stage at Velma Von Tussle in "Hairspray," Laura Henderson in "Mrs. Henderson Presents," and Carlotta Campion in "Follies." Tracie discusses playing Judy Garland, working with Stephen Sondheim, training to be a stunt woman, getting her start on the popular British Soap Opera, "Coronation Street," and why the show must always go on. Rob, Jamie and Jennifer discuss what you can do to help in the Midterm Elections (VOTE) and what Halloween looks like backstage on Broadway. Episode 8: Natasha Katz: You've Got To Show Up On this episode Rob and Jamie chat with legendary theatre, dance, and opera lighting designer Natasha Katz, whose roster of over 60 Broadway credits include Tony Award-winning designs for "Aida", "The Coast of Utopia", "Once", "The Glass Menagerie", "An American in Paris", and "Long Day's Journey Into Night". A New York native and American Theatre Wing Trustee, Natasha is joining us on her dinner break from the Longacre Theatre where her latest project, the new musical "The Prom."

