Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango. Listen below as Joaquina reflects on her time in Slave Play, chats about how she is coping with life without live theatre, and so much more.

Kalukango received a 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award honor and a 2020 Tony Award nomination for her work in Slave Play. In total, Slave Play received 11 Tony Award nominations, the most for any play in Broadway history. Other Broadway: The Color Purple (revival), Holler If Ya Hear Me and Godspell. Off-Broadway: Red Letter Plays: F***ing A (Signature), Our Lady of Kibeho (Signature), Antony and Cleopatra (The Public Theater/ RSC), Emotional Creature (Signature/ Berkeley Rep) and Rent (NYTW). Recipient of a 2012 Theatre World Award and a Drama Desk nominee for Hurt Village (Signature). Television: HBO's "Lovecraft Country," "When They See Us" (Netflix), and "Instinct" (CBS). Upcoming film: Regina King's directorial debut One Night in Miami. Instagram: @Joaquinakalukango

