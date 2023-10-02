Listen: Randy Rainbow Talks Musical Theater, Comedy, and How He Got His Start on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

On this week's episode is Randy Rainbow!

About the Episode

In this episode, Randy Rainbow discusses how his career began. His interest in theater piqued when his mother played musical theater albums for him to fall asleep to as a child. Being a musical theater performer was how he found community as a Long Island transplant living in Florida.

Throughout the episode you can hear anecdotes from Rainbow about his time as a cruise ship performer, and how he began making comedy videos, which led to the career he has now.

In 2010, his video "Randy Rainbow is Dating Mel Gibson" went viral, and from there he began creating musical parody videos commenting on everything from Donald Trump to vaccines.

Listen to the full episode below!

About Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow is a four-time EMMY® and GRAMMY®-nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, satirist, host, and New York Times bestselling author, best known for his popular web series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and four consecutive EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short-Form Variety Series. His debut solo album, A Little Brains, A Little Talent (Broadway Records), earned him a 2023 GRAMMY® nomination for “Best Comedy Album.”

Touring the U.S. with his sold-out solo musical comedy concerts, the influencer and Internet sensation's viral comedy videos have received hundreds of millions of views across all social media and digital platforms. His fresh take on politics and current events has led to interviews and profiles by The Washington Post (magazine cover story), CBS Sunday Morning, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, NPR, ABC News, OUT, People, and Entertainment Weekly.