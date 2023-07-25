Listen: Katey Sagal Joins the Latest Episode of LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Actress and singer Katey Sagal describes growing up in Hollywood with parents in the entertainment industry.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

In this episode, actress and singer Katey Sagal describes growing up in Hollywood with parents in the entertainment industry. Rebelling against her father's desire for her to be an actress, Katey pursued a career as a singer-songwriter. But early on, when doing a musical written by her friend, she was pursued by an agent who convinced her to start auditioning. She was immediately cast on a sitcom with Mary Tyler Moore, and soon after that, the role of Peg Bundy in Married with Children came her way. The rest is history!

Listen to the full episode below!

Katey Sagal has entertained audiences in a variety of dramatic and comedic roles throughout her notable career. Her television credits include “Sons of Anarchy” (Golden Globe Award), “Superior Donuts,” “8 Simple Rules,” and “Married…With Children.” She has also appeared in feature films including “Bleed for This,” “Pitch Perfect 2” and “The Good Mother.” An accomplished singer, Katey has released the CDs “Well” and “Room” and performs with her band The Reluctant Apostles. Her first book, “Grace Notes: My Recollections,” was published in 2017 by Simon and Schuster. Katey can currently be seen on “The Conners” on ABC and starred in the title role of the ABC series “Rebel.” 



Video: The Cast of SUMMER STOCK At Goodspeed Musicals Performs 'Accentuate the Positive'

Corbin Bleu and Danielle Wade lead the cast of the world premiere musical comedy Summer Stock at Goodspeed Musicals. Filled with exuberant dance numbers and hits from the American songbook, Summer Stock will run July 7 - Aug. 27 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

Jujamcyn Theaters Sells Majority Stake In Five Broadway Houses To Ambassador Theater Group

Jordan Roth, President of Jujamcyn Theaters, has sold a 93 percent stake in five Broadway theaters, finalizing a previously announced deal with UK theatre company Ambassador Theatre Group. 

Listen: HERE LIES LOVE Star Arielle Jacobs Talks Playing Imelda Marcos with Empathy & More on The Art of Kindness Podcast

The Broadway star discusses approaching playing Imelda Marcos with empathy, acts of kindness on Broadway from her brother Adam Jacobs (Aladdin) and much more. The episode can now be streamed wherever you listen to podcasts or on Broadway Podcast Network.

Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles

What is The Cottage all about? In this video, we are chatting with the cast to find out!

