Listen: Katey Sagal Joins the Latest Episode of LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

In this episode, actress and singer Katey Sagal describes growing up in Hollywood with parents in the entertainment industry. Rebelling against her father's desire for her to be an actress, Katey pursued a career as a singer-songwriter. But early on, when doing a musical written by her friend, she was pursued by an agent who convinced her to start auditioning. She was immediately cast on a sitcom with Mary Tyler Moore, and soon after that, the role of Peg Bundy in Married with Children came her way. The rest is history!

Listen to the full episode below!

Katey Sagal has entertained audiences in a variety of dramatic and comedic roles throughout her notable career. Her television credits include “Sons of Anarchy” (Golden Globe Award), “Superior Donuts,” “8 Simple Rules,” and “Married…With Children.” She has also appeared in feature films including “Bleed for This,” “Pitch Perfect 2” and “The Good Mother.” An accomplished singer, Katey has released the CDs “Well” and “Room” and performs with her band The Reluctant Apostles. Her first book, “Grace Notes: My Recollections,” was published in 2017 by Simon and Schuster. Katey can currently be seen on “The Conners” on ABC and starred in the title role of the ABC series “Rebel.”