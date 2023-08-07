Listen: Micaela Diamond Talks THE CHER SHOW, PARADE, and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

When she was 19 years old and a recent high school graduate Micaela Diamond made her Broadway debut in The Cher Show. On this week's episode of Little Known Facts, Micaela described what she learned from Stephanie J. Block as a leader of that company and how inspiring that was. At a young age Micaela and her mother moved to NYC so that Micaela could start her career. Recently Micaela was  nominated for a Tony Award for her astonishing performance as Lucille Frank in the revival of Parade.

Listen to the full episode below!

Micaela Diamond starred as Lucille Frank in the Tony Award winning revival of Parade in 2023. She made her Broadway debut as ‘Babe’ – the youngest Cher – in The Cher Show. She recently appeared in both The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical and Leanord Bernstein’s opera Mass at the Kennedy Center, Williamstown Theatre Festival’s Row, and Ethan Coen’s A Play Is A Poem in Los Angeles. Television and film: NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live,” Peggy in Tick, Tick… Boom. 



